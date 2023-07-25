EdisonLearning to Offer Dual Enrollment for High School Students to Earn College Credit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for students in grades K -12, is providing high school students with an early start and exposure to college course-taking with its new Dual Enrollment program.

Thom Jackson, EdisonLearning President and CEO stated, "Our Dual Enrollment program will allow high school students to take a college course and earn both high school and college credit. This provides students with a jumpstart on learning about and preparing for both college and a career."

Jackson pointed out, "Recent statistics show that postsecondary enrollment is declining at a time when experts predict that 70 percent of jobs will soon require some level of postsecondary education and training. So clearly, a high school diploma alone is no longer a ticket to a good job."

"We are excited that this new initiative features a collaboration with Acadeum, the largest course sharing network in higher education", Jackson said. "As a longtime innovator in education, EdisonLearning is proud to work with Acadeum, which continues to advance its role as a revolutionary model in online education."

Students at EdisonLearning partnership schools will be able to select what Dual Enrollment courses, and colleges they prefer, which are the same options offered to the general population. All courses will be provided virtually with college faculty delivering the instruction.

EdisonLearning's Dual Enrollment program will play a significant role in improving overall student outcomes. It will also help students save time and money, and develop confidence in their ability to enroll in and be successful in college.

As noted by the U.S. Department of Education, "Dual enrollment has a positive impact on high school academics, high school graduation rates, college enrollment, college success, and college completion rates."

About EdisonLearning

EdisonLearning brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com

About Acadeum

Acadeum helps institutions create new academic partnerships and pathways with other colleges and universities, employers, and high schools through course sharing. Today, more than 460 clients use Acadeum's course sharing platform to enroll students in high quality, online courses needed to progress and graduate with a college degree and a high school diploma. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit acadeum.com.

