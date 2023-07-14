American Tire Distributors Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability with Release of 'Catalysts for Change' Report

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Tire Distributors, Inc. (ATD) announced the release of its third annual sustainability report, 'Catalysts for Change.' The report describes ATD's achievements, industry leadership and progress in 2022 against the goals outlined in the inaugural 2020 report.

As one of the largest tire distributors in the country, ATD's sustainability strategy and goals are integral to the success of the business, increasing value for internal and external stakeholders alike. ATD's commitment to improving the environment, its communities and its governance enables the company to be a catalyst for the circular tire economy. As demonstrated in the 2022 report, the connected vision goes far beyond distribution, inspiring ATD to leverage its assets, capabilities and relationships to build a more sustainable future.

"I am tremendously proud of the work we accomplished last year, and I'm excited to share the results in this report," said ATD President and CEO Stuart Schuette. "Our theme for this report, 'Catalysts for Change,' celebrates the work we are doing to pioneer a more sustainable future not just for ourselves, but for the entire automotive aftermarket industry."

ATD's sustainability strategy focuses on energy and carbon management; recycling and the circular economy; fleet sustainability and efficient logistics; data security and privacy; diversity, equity and inclusion and associate health, safety and wellbeing. A sample of achievements from 2022 include:

Introduced a tire recycling solution to the market, which allows ATD to participate fully in the circular economy, and has resulted in nearly 150,000 recycled units and more than 1, 400 MT of CO2e MT of CO2e in avoided emissions, equivalent to not needing to burn 1.6 millions pounds of coal

Installed solar panels at the Field Support Center (FSC) in Huntersville, North Carolina , covering one-third of the FSC's electricity needs

Improved safety measures, such as additional collision-avoidance technology for new fleet vehicles, increased visual management and improved procedures to increase Power Industrial Truck (PIT) operator safety, additional defensive driving content and more

Increased associate diversity to 45% in 2022, as compared to 41% in 2021

Raised $1.5 million for the Gary Sinise Foundation benefiting active military, veterans and first responders

"We are proud to have achieved these milestones in the midst of an uncertain economy, supply chain disruptions and inventory challenges," said Schuette. "This is an exciting continuation of ATD's commitment to our communities and our planet, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish next."

For more information about ATD's sustainability efforts and to access the full sustainability report, please visit esg.atd.com or reach out to esg@atd.com.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network. In 2023, the company was recognized as one of Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, a Silver Stevie® award winner for Automotive & Transport Equipment (Large) Company of the Year and as a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award winner.

