VMD Corp Wins $29 Million DOE NNSA Governance & Oversight Support Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp (VMD) has won a $29 million contract from the Department of Energy (DOE), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Associate Administrator for Information Management and Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

VMD will provide cybersecurity expertise and strategic advisory services to deliver Governance & Oversight (G&O) across the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) to enable the goal of effective information and data management for the Office of Mission Integration.

"We look forward to leveraging our cybersecurity expertise in NNSA's modernization and optimization of the enterprise-wide information infrastructure," VMD Chief Executive Officer Deepti Malhotra said. "The team is very excited to add the Department of Energy to our cybersecurity portfolio along with customers such as DHS, DoD, and DoS. This partnership with the Department of Energy enhances our Cybersecurity mission work in securing the nation's critical infrastructure."

Under the five-year contract, VMD will work to strengthen NNSA's security posture by providing Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) cyber assessments, enterprise project management office (ePMO) expertise, governance, enterprise policy advisory, and implementation support.

About VMD

VMD provides expertise in Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection to support our clients' missions and solve the nation's most critical challenges. As a Vision, Mission, and Driven company, VMD has been delivering information technology solutions to the Federal government since 2002. To learn more about VMD please visit www.vmdcorp.com.

