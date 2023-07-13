Pudu Robotics Wins Top Honor at MM Research Institute Awards 2023 in Retail Tech

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the world's leading commercial service robotics company, is thrilled to announce that its cat-shaped delivery robot, "BellaBot," has won the Top Honor in the Intelligent Solutions category of the Retail Technology Division at the MM Research Institute Awards 2023. Pudu Robotics emerged as the sole commercial service robotics company and the only Chinese organization to receive this esteemed recognition alongside prominent Japanese industry leaders.

Established in 2004, the MM Research Institute Awards promote the advancement of markets and industries in the ICT field. The awards honor companies that demonstrate outstanding contributions to the development of new products and markets through superior ICT technology.

BellaBot, the endearing cat-shaped serving robot, combines PUDU's extensive technological expertise with the objective of offering a robotic solution that seamlessly interacts with individuals and exudes warmth. Built upon addressing labor shortages in the service industry, the product's adorable appearance and friendly, approachable interaction capabilities have contributed to its remarkable popularity.

Since its introduction, BellaBot has garnered global attention and has been adopted in over 600 cities across 60 countries as of June 2023. The robot has emerged as PUDU's flagship product, contributing to over 40% of the company's total revenue from its diverse product lineup and accounting for over 50% of the revenue in Japan alone. In Japan, the Skylark Group's adoption of 3,000 units of BellaBot in 2,300 stores has created a significant impact, with notable integration across industries such as food and beverage, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and caregiving facilities.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Pudu Robotics continues to enhance the functionality, performance, user-friendliness, stability, and efficiency of BellaBot. The company's dedicated team is actively working on designing and developing new features tailored to specific needs within various industrial settings. Furthermore, Pudu Robotics is preparing to release new groundbreaking products, aiming to drive the expansion of the robotics market through innovative technologies.

"We are tremendously honored to receive the Top Honor at the MM Research Institute Awards 2023 for our beloved BellaBot. This recognition highlights our dedication to revolutionizing the service industry through the power of robotics," said Shawn Tang, global marketing director at Pudu Robotics. "We remain committed to advancing our products and technologies to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide."

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living, Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

