MDU Resources to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 2 p.m. EDT Aug. 3. The company will release its second quarter results that day before U.S. financial markets open.

The webcast can be accessed at www.mdu.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730

