Investing Platform Public Launches in the United Kingdom

Public aims to offer UK investors a best-in-class experience for investing in US markets, with over 5,000 US-listed equities, advanced portfolio tools and data, with a transparent, low fee structure.

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public , a US-based multi-asset investing platform, launches today in the United Kingdom, entering its first market outside the United States. With the firm's UK expansion, Public aims to be the preeminent place to invest in US-listed equities, offering over 5,000 stocks, deep data and insights, and a simple and transparent fee structure with zero commission trading and low FX fees.

(PRNewswire)

UK members can build a portfolio on the Public app with over 5,000 US-listed equities and access features that provide additional data and context, such as custom company metrics, Morningstar research, earnings call recordings, and insights from a community of millions of investors, all in one place.

Starting today, members can access the app on a rolling basis on both iOS and Android devices. Key product features available at launch include:

Over 5,000 stocks: Public has over 5,000 US-listed equities on its platform, providing UK investors with a broad range of options to build their portfolios, from large-cap tech to dividend stocks, to emerging markets stocks. The platform aims to offer the widest range of US-listed equities available to UK investors.

Commission-free trading and low FX fees: Public members can trade stocks commission-free during market hours. Unlike many other brokerages, Public converts members' currency from GBP to USD when they deposit funds rather than on every individual trade, which can result in fewer FX transactions and significantly lower fees.*

Advanced data and insights: Investors can access data and context that can help them make more informed investment decisions. UK members can access custom company metrics, Morningstar research, earnings reports, and breaking news, all in the same place they invest. Investors can tune into daily live shows about the markets and access a community of analysts, company executives, and creators to discuss the markets. Many of these features are available to all Public members, while some are part of Public Premium, the company's paid subscription tier.

"London and the broader UK market has always been the financial epicenter of Europe, so it's a natural place for Public to start our international expansion," said Leif Abraham, co-CEO and co-founder of Public. "Public has always had European roots: my co-founder and I are both European, and we have a team across multiple European countries, including the UK. We're excited that now it won't just be the team in Europe and the UK, but the members we serve."

"Our first goal with launching Public in the UK is to be the best place to invest in US stocks," said Dann Bibas, GM of International at Public. "With over 5,000 US listed stocks, competitive FX fees, commission-free trading during US market hours, and comprehensive data on all listed stocks, we aim to be the best place for UK investors who want to explore the US markets."

Public has raised over $300M in venture capital funding. Investors include Accel, Greycroft, Lakestar, and Maria Sharapova and JJ Watt, the NFL star and new owner of Burnley FC. The company has team members in New York, Copenhagen, London, and Amsterdam. Public does not participate in Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) as a source of revenue. Instead, all orders are routed directly to the exchanges and other execution venues.

Currently, the US product offers additional asset classes, such as ETFs, Treasuries, crypto, and alternatives, which may be available in future releases in the UK. Public aims to launch Investment Plans in the UK, a tool that allows members to create customized recurring investments.

Download the app and learn more here: public.com/uk

About Public

Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, treasuries, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Learn more at www.public.com.

* For a detailed list of fees you may pay, please see our Fee Schedule.

This content is not investment advice. When you invest, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments may go up or down. The past performance of a security or financial product does not guarantee future results or returns. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities or other financial products. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.

'Public' is a trading name of Public Investing UK Limited is a company registered in England and Wales with company number 13760183 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Public Holdings, Inc. Registered office at C/O Browne Jacobson LLP 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court, London, United Kingdom, EC3A 7BA.Public Investing UK Limited (FRN: 985994) is an appointed representative of Khepri Advisors Limited (FRN: 692447) which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities are offered by Open to the Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Brokerage services for alternative assets are offered by Dalmore Group, LLC, member FINRA & SIPC. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions LLC (NMLS ID 1828849), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Brokerage services for U.S. Treasuries are offered by Jiko Securities, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Banking services are offered by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank. Securities investments: Not FDIC Insured; No Bank Guarantee; May Lose Value.

See public.com/disclosures for more information.

Contact:

Rachel Livingston

rachel.livingston@public.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Public