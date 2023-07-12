Taylor Morrison Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

National homebuilder recognized for corporate responsibility on list of 500 US companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), has earned another accolade: a spot on Newsweek's 2023 America's Most Responsible Companies list. Taylor Morrison's debut onto the list of 500 U.S. companies was earned with top scores in corporate governance and social categories, which will be spotlighted in the release of the Company's fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report later this month.

"Our ESG principles are a true reflection of the values that define our company and the people that embody them," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "We are strongly committed to integrating our ESG priorities across all aspects of our business—from our responsible land investment, development and construction practices, to our people-first culture that champions diversity and inclusion, and a robust framework for oversight and accountability at all levels of our organization."

Since publishing its inaugural ESG Report in 2018, Taylor Morrison continues to strengthen its ESG strategy and transparency year over year while building a more sustainable future in each of its communities for its customers, shareholders and team members.

A bedrock of Taylor Morrison's commitment to creating sustainable communities lies in its exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the nation's largest conservation organization. Together, they are restoring and protecting wildlife habitat in communities nationwide, resulting in hundreds of Certified Wildlife Habitats® and Nature Play Spaces™. To further advance its environmental stewardship, Taylor Morrison recently appointed its first Corporate Director of Sustainability.

While navigating a shifting economic landscape in 2022, Taylor Morrison never lost sight of its people-centric culture. The company captured the title of America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research for the eighth consecutive year and advanced its diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) strategy with a majority-diverse board of directors, a new Board Fellowship Program and the appointment of its first Director of DEIB and Talent Acquisition.

Developed in partnership with global research and data firm Statista, Newsweek's fourth annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies includes 500 of the U.S.'s largest public companies. Rankings focus on a holistic view of corporate responsibility encompassing all ESG pillars.

In addition to being named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, Taylor Morrison has earned several additional accolades including the highest homebuilder ranking on Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250, inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for five years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

