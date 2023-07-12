Sabio Releases 2023 Audience Trends Report for CPG Consumers

The report analyzes CPG consumers' mobile app ecosystems, streaming viewing habits and points of interest to provide insights on consumer lifestyle trends and behaviors

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that its wholly-owned Sabio Inc. has released its 2023 CPG Audience Trends Report . The findings, which were sourced using Sabio's first-party data and validated by the company's exclusive measurement and analytics partner, App Science®, provide valuable insights to advertisers about CPG consumers, including their lifestyle habits and purchase behaviors.

By analyzing CPG consumers' mobile app ecosystems, streaming viewing habits, and top points of interest, Sabio aims to help advertisers better reach and target CPG consumers, using data to make more informed decisions. The report features in-depth mobile and streaming insights, which may be used to improve current and future CPG advertising campaigns.

Key Takeaways Include:

1. CPG Consumer Streaming Preferences

a. CPG consumers are 27% more likely to stream Disney+ and 16% more likely to stream on Crunchyroll compared to the general market.

b. They are 3.8x as likely to stream Entertainment and Lifestyle content compared to the general market.

c. Their top-ranked linear streaming channel is ESPN+, indicating they enjoy streaming live sports on their home TVs.

d. They are more inclined to look for cost-effective subscription options, such as streaming bundles or streaming sites offered in addition to their existing subscriptions.

2. CPG Consumers' App Ecosystem

a. CPG consumers are 5.95x as likely to have Gaming apps and 4.39x as likely to have Art & Design apps compared to the general market.

b. These habits suggest this audience uses mobile apps to explore their hobbies. They tend to take advantage of Health and Fitness, Weather, and Books & Reference apps that bring ease to their daily routines.

3. Personal Finance Stands Out in Mobile App Usage

a. CPG consumers are 7.9x as likely to have the Expense Manager app compared to the general market.

b. They are also over 3x as likely to have the Stocks: Realtime Quotes Charts app and the Webull app compared to the general market.

4. CPG Consumers Favor Cost-Effective Travel Apps

a. CPG consumers show affinity for cost-effective travel apps and points of interest.

b. CPG consumers are 6.3x as likely to have the GasBuddy app and 61% more likely to have the Orbitz app than the general market.

c. They are also over 43% more likely to visit large hotel chains with affordable options like Marriott and Hilton Hotels and Resorts.

5. CPG Consumers Tend to Utilize Mobile Apps for Music Discovery and Creation

a. They are 4x as likely to have the Genius app and nearly 3x as likely to have the edjing Mix app compared to the general market.

b. They utilize apps that are either free to download, have bundling options, or offer unlimited plays to stream music cost-effectively.

"Through Sabio's proprietary technology and first-party data, CPG brands can deliver tailored ad experiences to their ideal shoppers at scale," said Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer, Sabio Holdings. "By pairing our data and expertise in consumer verticals with App Science®'s cross-screen audience insights, we aim to provide advertisers with valuable insights that help validate successful campaigns. All while providing new learnings into consumer behavior and habits, which can inform future strategies."

The Methodology

Through the use of Sabio's first-party data and App Science, Sabio gathered and analyzed mobile and Connected TV (CTV) device data signals and enhanced them with third-party consumer data. The vertical trends analysis provides insights into audience interests by comparing viewing habits among CTV and mobile devices, as well as brand visitation patterns using mobile geospatial data.

Preferences toward mobile apps, mobile app categories, TV genres, and brand visitations were analyzed for the CPG audience group and compared to the general market. This report uses an odds index score to represent how likely an outcome is to occur.

Just as this Audience Trends Report provides CPG consumer insights based on Sabio's first-party data, upcoming audience trends reports will feature first-party insights from more of Sabio's top-performing verticals. Visit www.sabio.inc to download this report.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

