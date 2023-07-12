PARK CITY HOTELS AND RESORTS EXCEL IN TRAVEL + LEISURE'S 2023 WORLD'S BEST AWARDS

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, named #1 hotel in U.S.

PARK CITY, Utah, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe. Hotels are rated based on rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value. More than 165,000 Travel + Leisure readers completed the 2023 survey and accommodations in Park City, Utah, were singled out for their quality, nabbing six spots amongst Utah's 'top 10 favorite properties.' Leading the way this year is The Goldener Hirsch, an Auberge Resorts Collection property, which not only was named Utah's top hotel, but also was recognized as the top-rated hotel in the United States, as well as the fourth best hotel in the world.

Other top Park City-area properties recognized in the 2023 survey include The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resort Collection; the Chateaux Deer Valley, Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, Montage Deer Valley and St. Regis Deer Valley.

"We are so proud of the level of hospitality shared in Park City and Summit County," notes Jennifer Wesselhoff, President & CEO of Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau. "Our local hoteliers are truly world-class, and we are grateful for the feedback from visitors this season who have singled out their Park City experiences as among the very best in the world. Special congratulations to Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, for being named America's top-rated hotel in this 2023 survey. It is an impressive achievement, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the mountains during our glorious summer season, during the colorful foliage events of the fall and, of course, the ski, snowboarding and recreation offerings of winter, featuring Utah's 'Greatest Snow on Earth.'"

Travel + Leisure – the essential trusted source for inspiration and guidance to travelers around the world – globally recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more, according to the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023 readers' survey. The full survey results are now live on www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/worlds-best-2023 and will be honored in the August 2023 print issue of Travel + Leisure. For additional information about methodology including criteria, visit here.

For more information on the lodging, dining and attractions of Park City, Utah, visit www.visitparkcity.com.

About Park City

Park City, Utah is North America's most accessible mountain recreation destination, located just 25 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. Park City offers over 100 lodging properties including bed and breakfast inns, condominiums, and full-service hotels. Park City, home to Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, Woodward Action Sports Park and over 400 miles of public trails, offers endless year-round outdoor recreation possibilities. Boasting nearly 150 palate pleasing bars and restaurants, an abundance of shopping options lining Historic Main Street and the Utah Olympic Park, one easy trip offers a mountain range of activities and amenities for visitors. For more information, please visit www.visitparkcity.com.

