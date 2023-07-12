MOHEGAN EXTENDS RELATIONSHIP WITH CORNERSTONE RESTAURANT GROUP WITH INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION OF FOUR CONCEPTS AS PART OF MOHEGAN INSPIRE IN SOUTH KOREA

The announcement includes the first-ever international Michael Jordan's Steak House, MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill, Hi-Fi Chicken & Beer, and Brasserie 1783; Mohegan and Cornerstone have been partners for more than 20 years

UNCASVILLE, Conn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Restaurant Group, a long-time partner of Mohegan, which operates a portfolio of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming expansion to South Korea with the opening of a new Michael Jordan's Steak House , MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill as well as two new original concepts - Hi-Fi Chicken & Beer, and Brasserie 1783. The new restaurants in South Korea will be part of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort ('INSPIRE'), an integrated resort boasting 1,275 hotel rooms, a 15,000-seat multipurpose arena, a foreigner-only casino, convention facilities, retail, an indoor waterpark, and an outdoor themed attraction. Opening in the fourth quarter of 2023, INSPIRE is the next major opening by Mohegan .

(PRNewswire)

"This is a project a long time in the making and it's something we're so proud to be part of," said Cornerstone's President Joshua Zadikoff, "we've always had plans to make our concepts international. What better way to make a global impression than to bring Michael Jordan's Steak House and three other concepts to the premier new entertainment destination in Asia."

The new Michael Jordan's Steak House, which has been wildly successful in the United States, will bring the same high-quality dining experience to Seoul. Guests can expect the finest cuts of meat, exceptional service and an atmosphere that pays homage to the greatest basketball player of all time. The restaurant, designed by the renowned Korean firm Kesson, will take the Michael Jordan's Steak House experience to new heights with exquisite interiors and exclusive private dining opportunities.

"Mohegan has enjoyed such a remarkable and productive relationship with Cornerstone Restaurant Group and we're so thrilled about this new venture we're working on for Mohegan INSPIRE," -said Ray Pineault, President & CEO of Mohegan. "Michael Jordan's Steak House and the MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill are two of our most popular restaurants at our flagship property, Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut, and to bring these two concepts to South Korea, along with brand-new concepts as well, is very exciting."

Culinary Director Craig Couper led the menu development at Michael Jordan's Steak House and will oversee the culinary program of the restaurant as well as MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill, an elevated sports bar and grill serving contemporary American cuisine, with a sport viewing experience that Michael Jordan himself can be proud of. Michael Jordan iconography and his most famous quotes fill the space along with the latest in TV technology.

Joining Michael Jordan's Steak House's and MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill at INSPIRE will be a new concept developed with CRG partner Chef Bill Kim. Hi-Fi Chicken & Beer will be a casual diner featuring Korean-style fried chicken paired with ice cold beer in a fun and laid-back atmosphere filled with classic stereo equipment and vinyl albums.

"We knew we had to build on our partnership with Mohegan after such tremendous success in Connecticut. We're thrilled to launch CRG Chef Partner Bill Kim's newest concept at INSPIRE. Chef Bill was born in South Korea and has always dreamed of bringing his culinary talents back home. We think people are going to love his creative takes on Korean comfort foods at Hi-Fi Chicken & Beer," said Zadikoff.

Cornerstone will launch another new concept at INSPIRE named Brasserie 1783, which will have its menus designed by the culinary duo of Kim and Couper. The restaurant will be a French-inspired all-day brasserie featuring a signature hot air balloon-shaped bar, a raw bar, a stylish patisserie and coffee bar, and a large outdoor patio. The first hot air balloon flight was in 1783 and the restaurant will honor the spirit of adventure as it serves travelers from around the world.

Cornerstone Restaurant Group's expansion to South Korea is just the latest step in its global growth strategy. With a portfolio of acclaimed restaurants across the United States, the company is committed to bringing its innovative dining concepts to new markets around the world. For more information about Cornerstone Restaurant Group and its new concepts in South Korea, please visit www.cornerstonerestaurants.com .

About Cornerstone Restaurant Group

Cornerstone Restaurant Group and affiliate Jump Higher, L.L.C., led by restaurateurs David Zadikoff and Josh Zadikoff, in partnership with Michael Jordan, oversee all Michael Jordan-brand restaurants, including Michael Jordan's Steak Houses (Chicago, Connecticut, Oak Brook, Portland), MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill (Connecticut), and SolToro Restaurant (Connecticut). Cornerstone's growing Asian ventures with Chef Bill Kim include fast-casual urbanbelly in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood and Chef Bill Kim's Ramen Bar at Time Out Market in Chicago's Fulton Market. In 2019, Cornerstone partnered with retailer Crate & Barrel to open a full-service restaurant, The Table at Crate, in its Oakbrook Center location, with Kim leading the menu development. Cornerstone opened a five-concept restaurant development in 2022 at Purdue University featuring urbanbelly, Chef Bill Kim's Pizza & Parm Shop, SolToro, Fresh Fare, and Burger 101. In 2023, Cornerstone expanded into South Korea with Michael Jordan's Steakhouse, MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill, Hi-Fi Chicken & Beer, and Brasserie 1783. For more information, visit www.cornerstonerestaurants.com .

About Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co., Ltd. d/b/a 'Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort,' is a Korea-based special purpose corporation wholly owned by Mohegan, the operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts. Mohegan INSPIRE plans to build a large-scale integrated resort complex in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong Island through multiple phases of development. The Phase 1A resort facility underway to be targeted opening in the fourth quarter of 2023 will feature three five-star hotels with 1,275 rooms, a 15,000-seat multi-purpose arena, a meeting and event facility, a foreigner-only casino, a commercial facility combining shopping, dining, and entertainment elements, and indoor and outdoor attractions. Webpage address Inspireer.com

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

Contact:

Tyler Malec Cody Chapman 219.226.8441 860.961.4332 tyler@kinshipcompany.com codychapman@mohegangaming.com

(PRNewsfoto/Mohegan) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mohegan