Valley Baptist Church Bolsters Security with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Bakersfield, CA House of Worship Takes Proactive Measures to

Protect Congregants Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been chosen by Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield, CA to proactively protect its congregants against gun-related threats.

The FBI reports that 15.1% of hate crime incidents are religion-related and places of worship are increasingly becoming targets of gun-related incidents. Mass shootings such as the 2022 tragedy at St Stephen's Episcopal church in Birmingham, AL highlight the critical need for advanced security measures to protect worshippers from potential hate crimes.

ZeroEyes' visual gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be layered on Valley Baptist Church's existing digital security cameras. If an illegally brandished gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with a specialized group of U.S. military and law enforcement veterans at one of the in-house ZeroEyes Operation Centers (ZOC) that are staffed 24/7/365. These experts are trained to verify the threat and dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Valley Baptist Church was established in 1985 and has since grown to encompass four campuses with 15 pastors, 8,000 members, and a 280-student pre-school. The congregation has recently placed significant focus and emphasis on church campus safety, hiring its first director of safety and security.

"I have an extensive background in law enforcement including service with the FBI, and I can't overstate how impressed I am with the capability of ZeroEyes' AI gun-detection solution, as well as the team's passion," said Matt Montana, Director of Safety and Security at Valley Baptist Church. "We decided to take this leap with ZeroEyes so that our members can safely practice their religion without fear or disruption."

"The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion to all Americans, and it is saddening that bad actors are infringing on that right with violent acts of hatred and it must stop," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud that Valley Baptist Church has chosen to implement ZeroEyes to protect against gun-related threats and help ensure a welcoming and safe environment for its congregation."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

