TDX Tech Announces Expansion to Enhance Services and Solutions for Customers

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDX Tech, a leading information technology solutions provider for retailers and other multi-site businesses, announced its current expansion project aimed at providing enhanced technology support and solutions to its valued customers.

TDX Tech | Do IT Smarter | www.tdxtech.com (PRNewswire)

This strategic move nearly doubles the size of its US headquarters, providing added capacity for integration and maintenance services, along with an expanded warehouse to support hardware asset management programs and related deployments. These upgrades underscore TDX Tech's commitment to continuously improve its offerings, addressing the evolving needs of businesses in an ever-changing technological landscape.

Kelly Bennewitz, CEO of TDX Tech, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "At TDX Tech, our customers are at the center of everything we do. This expansion allows us to deepen our commitment to their success by delivering superior services, innovative solutions, and an unmatched experience. We are excited to build even stronger partnerships with our clients."

With more than 40 years of industry experience, TDX Tech has established itself as a trusted partner, delivering a comprehensive range of IT services and solutions to organizations across North America, and beyond.

As part of the expansion, TDX Tech will bolster its team of highly skilled professionals, bringing in additional talent to meet the growing demands of their customers.

About TDX Tech

TDX Tech is a leading provider of IT-related technology services and hardware solutions for retailers and other multi-site businesses across North America and beyond. TDX Tech's global team of over 20,000 technicians provides comprehensive and far-reaching field services and solutions, using unique and proprietary project-management systems and methodologies. Solutions include system staging and deployments, technology infrastructure installations, and a full suite of scalable hardware and maintenance programs. For more information, visit https://www.tdxtech.com.

Contact

TDX Companies, LLC

Todd Morgan, VP of Marketing

tmorgan@tdxtech.com

1-952-912-9256

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TDX Companies, LLC