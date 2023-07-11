Multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and performer Jessie Reyez announces Words of a Goat Princess

Andrews McMeel Publishing to release in the US October 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) is pleased to announce the upcoming debut poetry release Words of a Goat Princess from Grammy-nominated and JUNO-award winning singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez. Words of a Goat Princess will be published in the US in October 2023. Reyez shared the announcement on social media on July 11th (@jessiereyez).

"We are thrilled to be publishing Words of a Goat Princess by Jessie Reyez," said Kirsty Melville, President and Publisher of Andrews McMeel Publishing. "Reyez's poetic talent is a natural extension of her music, and her unique voice will undoubtedly captivate readers. This debut collection promises to be a powerful and resonant addition to the poetry world."

With the authenticity and heartbreaking relatability that her fans know and love her for, Reyez brings the breadth of her lived experiences to the page in Words of a Goat Princess. Both ethereal and visceral, her poetry expertly explores themes of love, loss, and identity with an artistry that will touch the hearts of readers who have ever felt heartbroken, betrayed, or stuck. Her words are a vulnerable inspiration, showing that while the past may feel inescapable, you will one day ascend to where you belong.

Jessie Reyez is a multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and live performer who was born in Toronto, Canada to Colombian immigrants and raised between both worlds. Throughout her career, Reyez has released two critically acclaimed EPs and two albums, and she has collaborated with various renowned artists including Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Eminem, Romeo Santos, and many others. Reyez is also a five-time JUNO Award winner and has received high praise from, among others, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and Complex.

This year, Reyez delivered an inspiring TED talk about how she's turned losses into wins, reminding us that we're all capable of magic, while performing two of her songs: "STILL C U" and "Figures". For the next few months, she will support Sam Smith on Gloria the Tour and continue to work on new music of her own.

Reyez is represented by Haley Heidemann and Angeline Rodriguez of WME for literary interests. For information regarding Reyez, please contact Byron Wilson at 1851 House Inc.

Words of a Goat Princess by Jessie Reyez

Andrews McMeel Publishing | ISBN: 978-1-5248-9029-2

Price: $16.99 ($22.99 CAN) | Paperback | 5 x 8 | 96 pages

On Sale: October 17, 2023

Available wherever books are sold

