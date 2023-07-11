Hughes Partners with Netskope to Launch Managed SASE Solution for Small to Medium Enterprises

Market leaders in Managed Services and Secure Access Service Edge bring businesses a customizable cloud security solution for SD-WAN

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), and Netskope, a leader in Security Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced they have partnered to bring Hughes customers a new SASE solution that combines Hughes managed services expertise with Netskope's leading Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities. Hughes Managed SASE is designed for small and mid-sized enterprises headquartered in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that want the security posture of a large enterprise at a price point that fits their budget. The solution bundles Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) with all the elements of a comprehensive, cloud-delivered security posture, along with an option to integrate with existing SD-WAN deployments using Netskope SSE, providing the necessary security and network performance that today's complex environment demands.

"Many organizations today struggle with managing the large number of tools necessary to safeguard sensitive data. A solution like Hughes Managed SASE helps address that challenge, binding together the capabilities that protect data and applications regardless of where they are being used, along with the scalability, intelligent routing, and cost optimization of SD-WAN," said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President, Security Services, IDC. "A managed SASE offering brings additional peace of mind with a managed or co-management option for those organizations that want to utilize these options."

"Hughes Managed SASE makes it turn-key to manage company data securely, wherever it's transmitted across a growing perimeter of endpoints that employees need to access in the office, on the road and remotely," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes. "Our cloud-first security solution meets companies where they are today with a full SASE implementation or as an add-on to an existing SD-WAN deployment with a clear path to a full-SASE solution at their own pace."

"This new partnership between Hughes and Netskope brings together industry-leading pedigrees to deliver a fully managed, full-stack SASE platform," said Dave Rogers, SVP Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope. "As organizations navigate the challenges associated with a work-from-anywhere environment, they are turning to SASE solutions to secure data and people anywhere. Our partnership is focused on helping to accelerate digital transformation and safely enable innovations such as generative AI, all while preserving network performance and business productivity."

Part of the suite of HughesON™ managed services, Hughes Managed SASE leverages cloud-native delivery with scalability, flexibility, and adaptability to meet changing business needs. The solution includes every feature of the full SASE framework, such as Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateways, Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) plus options such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Hughes SASE customers also benefit from 24/7 security operations center (SOC) protection along with incident response and alert prioritization for early threat detection and mitigation.

A global leader in managed SD-WAN, Hughes has been recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar™: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report four consecutive times. Netskope was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge for the second year in a row and is the only SSE Leader to also rank among the highest three scoring vendors for all Use Cases in the companion Critical Capabilities for SSE report.

To learn more about Hughes Managed SASE, visit the website.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

