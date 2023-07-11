Flor de Caña launches the 2023 Sustainable Cocktail Challenge to create a greener future for beverage industry

MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña Rum, the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit made using 100% renewable energy, is launching the third edition of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge – a global cocktail competition that aims to inspire bars and bartenders to be more eco-friendly and integrate sustainable practices into their everyday operations. With this initiative, Flor de Caña is joining forces with bars to set new standards for sustainability, leading the way to a greener future for the spirits category.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge encourages bartenders to create completely sustainable cocktails with Flor de Caña Rum to generate conversation around sustainable bar practices and create change.

"What sets the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge apart from other cocktail competitions is that the competition doesn't end when the contest does," said Dan Nevsky, a globally renowned mixologist, who has partnered with Flor de Caña to promote the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge. "Talking about sustainability practices is only the first step in a longer path to a better future." Flor de Caña works closely with bartenders to highlight the importance and benefits of adopting sustainable practices beyond the competition.

Registration is open until August 15th by visiting www.flordecanachallenge.com and completing the online form for bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts who are interested. The site includes detailed information on the competition criteria, guidelines, and conditions.

Last year's crowned "World's Most Sustainable Bartender" was Carlos Ferron of La Cuadra Market Bar in Panama. His cocktail, "Ferron's 5 Generaciones," combined Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum with home-made orange liqueur, carrot and spiced syrup, and lemon juice. To accompany the cocktail, Ferron created a compost box to present alongside it, demonstrating further the sustainability of his drink from first sip to last.

Giving back and leaving a legacy that future generations will value is embedded in the Flor de Caña DNA. The brand has offered education to workers and their families since 1913 and healthcare since 1958. The environment is also a major priority. Since 2005, the company has planted 50,000 trees every year moving it into the realm of carbon-negative status. Flor de Caña is more than what is in the bottle, it is a benefactor to future generations – and that's exactly what the Sustainable Cocktail Challenges aims to highlight.

Contest Details

Original cocktail submissions are virtually judged by a panel of experts using a points system. The winners from the first round will then go to participate in local final competitions the first week in October in Miami, Austin, and Los Angeles. Winners of the local finals will qualify to participate in the Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge in 2024, where only one will be crowned the World's Most Sustainable Bartender.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the "Distillery Sustainability Award" and the "Ethical Award" during the 2021 Spirits Business Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

