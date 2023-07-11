Emergent Media and Pacifico® Clara Partner on SoCal Campaign

Seasonal Initiative Amplifies the Pacifico Tentpole Promotions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By leveraging Emergent's California-based and adventure-loving communities across its owned and operated social channels ( Golden State , Paradise ), the Pacifico campaign aims to increase awareness and relevance among beer lovers in the key Southern California DMAs of Los Angeles and San Diego. This campaign features sponsored editorial content as well as strategic integration within existing lifestyle programming to enhance the ongoing Pacifico tentpole initiatives. Each execution is designed to engage Emergent's "Modern Explorer" audience, which aligns directly with the Pacifico target audience of intrinsically motivated adventurers who believe in following their own path, living life with a sense of freedom, and viewing every experience as an opportunity for personal growth.

Emergent Media's partnership with Pacifico Clara connects with the (PRNewswire)

Emergent's "Modern Explorer" audience aligns directly with the Pacifico target of intrinsically motivated adventurers.

"Emergent's communities are a perfect fit for Pacifico, and we're thrilled about how this creative collaboration enhances the brand's positioning among Gen Z."

- Ryan Anderson | Senior Director, Brand Marketing, Pacifico

The campaign, which began in May and will continue into October, is geo-targeted to hit Southern California and adheres to Legal Drinking Age (LDA) standards. The campaign kicked off right before Memorial Day with a custom edition of Golden State's "Hey Weekend" editorial series. It includes a combination of Instagram posts and an editorial feature that promote the popular Pacifico "Yappy Hour" concept, showcasing Southern California's top dog-friendly beaches and watering holes. The second execution, featured on Paradise Instagram through a social media takeover, highlights signature adventures and activities to be found in the San Diego area. This will be followed by another edition of "Hey Weekend" that focuses on one of surfing's most prominent events, the 2023 Wallex U.S. Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico in Huntington Beach. The editorial boosts the Pacifico presenting sponsorship of the summer classic by celebrating the rich history and unique beach culture of "Surf City USA." The Emergent-Pacifico program concludes with a second social media takeover on Paradise Instagram that amplifies the Pacifico collaboration with premier e-bike brand Super73. The promotion includes a limited edition Pacifico x Super 73 e-bike sweepstakes and provides inspiration for viewers to get out and explore.

"This partnership is rooted in the natural connection between Emergent's diverse communities, the lifestyle content they gravitate toward, and the brand ethos of Pacifico," says Matt Muir, Emergent's VP of Brand Partnerships. "The integration is seamless and allows us to introduce our audience to the brand in a contextually relevant way—so they'll want to grab an ice-cold Pacifico and hit the beach."

About Emergent Media

Emergent Media is a lifestyle network for the "Modern Explorer." We tell the stories that reverberate with globally minded humans seeking to live inspired lives motivated by self-discovery and fueled by authentic experiences. From travel, food, and adventure to interior design, music, and culture, there's always something new to explore!

Visit thisisemergent.com | LinkedIn

Media contact:

Jeff Honea

jeff@thisisemergent.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergent Media