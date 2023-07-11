Crowell & Moring Names Joseph Palermo as Chief Operating Officer

Brings more than three decades of sophisticated legal industry experience

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph J. Palermo has joined Crowell & Moring as Chief Operating Officer and will be responsible for leading the firm's business operations and administrative support and delivering exceptional client service.

Palermo steps into the role of strategic partner to the firm's leadership, supervising all business functions, including Finance, Talent, Human Resources, Marketing, Information Technology, Client Innovation, Practice Management, and Office Operations. He will provide executive oversight of the firm's business, as well as its consulting services, including Crowell & Moring International and Crowell Health Solutions.

"Joe possesses superior business acumen, outstanding interpersonal skills, and a proven track record of success collaborating and leading a consensus-driven organization," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell's Management Board. "We are confident that he will drive improvement and innovation, foster best practices, and achieve the highest level of performance and efficiency across the firm's business operations."

Prior to joining Crowell, Palermo served as Chief Operating Officer at Lowenstein Sandler LLP. He held the same role at K&L Gates LLP for a decade, overseeing the firm's global operations in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. Prior to those roles, he served as Chief Financial Officer for two other national law firms.

Over the past four years, Crowell has added more than 175 lawyers and expanded to Chicago, Denver, Doha, and Shanghai.

"With our significant growth over the last four years, and in alignment with our commitment to investing in and innovating our business functions, we recognized the value of bringing on board a Chief Operating Officer with demonstrated experience not only managing, but strengthening a firm's business operations, so that lawyers can focus on serving their clients," said Chahira Solh, chair of the firm's Executive Committee. "Joe is not only well-credentialed, but collaborative and pragmatic. He will contribute tremendously to our team-oriented culture that prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion and client service excellence."

"I am delighted to join a firm that values collegiality, collaboration, and diversity in the way Crowell does," said Palermo. "I look forward to working with the firm's lawyers and professionals to develop goals that are consistent with the firm's strategic growth priorities and reflect Crowell's commitment to delivering best-in-class client service."

Palermo earned his MBA from Boston College's Carroll Graduate School of Management, and his undergraduate degree from Northeastern University.

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.

