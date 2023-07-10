RENOWNED PEDIATRIC HEART SURGEON JOINS MONTEFIORE EINSTEIN

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah Will Perform Lifesaving Procedures for Children in Need of Cardiac Surgery

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibrahim Abdullah, M.D., has been recruited by Dr. Robert Michler to serve as the new Chief of the Division of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery and Director of Pediatric Heart Transplantation & Pediatric Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) in the Department of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery and the Montefiore Einstein Center for Heart & Vascular Care. He will also serve as Co-Director of the Pediatric Heart Center at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM).

Ibrahim Abdullah, M.D., Chief of the Division of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery and Director of Pediatric Heart Transplantation & Pediatric Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation in the Department of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery and the Montefiore Einstein Center for Heart & Vascular Care, and Co-Director of the Pediatric Heart Center at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (PRNewswire)

Dr. Abdullah has extensive experience performing complex and sophisticated operations for children with heart defects. This includes newborn heart surgery, complex anatomical conditions, lifesaving heart transplants and the management of children who need ECMO, in which a machine replaces the function of the heart and lungs when a patient's body is unable to do it themselves.

"We are delighted to bring another world-class surgeon onto our team to care for patients in the Tri-State region," said Robert Michler, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief, Samuel I. Belkin Endowed Chair, Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Professor and Chairman, Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Montefiore Einstein. "Dr. Abdullah's expertise will enhance the skills of our department. This is an exciting new chapter for Montefiore Einstein and for the community we serve."

Dr. Michler has created a team of cardiothoracic and vascular surgical specialists for adults and children that is among the best in the nation. They manage every type of surgical case from the routine to the very complex including mitral valve repair, aortic surgery, heart transplantation, lung transplantation, and now, complex surgery in the newborn infant and children of every age.

At Montefiore Einstein, Dr. Abdullah will work with a team of multidisciplinary specialists to address both the surgical and social needs of our patients and families. This team includes surgeons, cardiologists, physician assistants, nurses, critical care specialists, pharmacists, psychologists, and social workers.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah is a summa cum laude graduate in Mathematics from Harvard. He received his MD from Harvard Medical School and completed a residency in General Surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed a Fellowship in Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA., followed by a Fellowship in Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at the Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Abdullah will see patients beginning in July 2023.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and LinkedIn, or view us on Facebook and YouTube.

