Nature's Path Organic Foods Announces its 2023 Gardens for Good Winners

15 organic community gardens across North America will receive $7,500 for a total of over $100,000

RICHMOND, BC, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods, North America's leading organic breakfast and snack food company, is pleased to announce the 15 winners of its 2023 Gardens for Good program. The grant recipients – 10 organic community gardens from the United States and 5 from Canada – were selected for the meaningful role they play in making fresh, nutritious organic fruits and vegetables accessible in their communities.

This year's grant recipients were selected for the meaningful role they play in making fresh, nutritious organic fruits and vegetables accessible in their communities. Featured garden: Kelly Street Garden- Bronx (NYC), New York. (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Gardens for Good embodies our commitment to helping make organic food accessible to all," says Jyoti Stephens, VP of Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path Organic Foods. "These gardens strengthen their communities, not only by growing organic food for those who need it most but by creating spaces where people can learn and grow together."

Nature's Path Organic Foods will donate $7,500 each to the 15 deserving gardens, totaling more than $100,000. The 2023 winners were selected using a comprehensive judging process which includes: public voting, the ability to establish and maintain a garden, the compelling nature in which the garden is described, and the demonstrated need within the community. They represent a diverse range of projects and communities, all with the common goal of sustainable, community-centered organic growing.

The 2023 US Gardens for Good grant recipients are:

Ridgecrest Community Garden- Ridgecrest, California

Change Agents Community Garden- Bronx (NYC), New York

Elk Grove Community Garden and Learning Center- Elk Grove, California

NEXUS Community Garden and Urban Farm - Cincinnati, Ohio

Anthony's Garden of SSJNN- Erie, Pennsylvania

Alton Park Community Urban Farm- Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Ecology Center and Market Garden- San Juan Capistrano, California

Tierra y Paz- Chicago, Illinois

Kelly Street Garden - Bronx (NYC), New York

The Village Tree- Wilmington, Delaware

The 2023 Canadian Gardens for Good grant recipients are:

Growing Community Greenhouse and Garden- London, Ontario

Burnaby and Region Allotment and Garden Association- Burnaby, BC

Vancouver Urban Food Forest- Vancouver, British Columbia

Green Thumbs Up- Toronto, Ontario

McQuesten Urban Farm- Hamilton, ON

"Each year, we are inspired by the dedication and passion of our applicants," says Jyoti Stephens, VP of Mission and Strategy. "This year's winners truly demonstrate the transformative power of organic food and community. These 15 incredible gardens are cultivating resilience, sustainability, and community connection. To date, Nature's Path Organic Foods has donated over $715,000, supporting 89 community gardens and we are committed to donating a total of $1 million through the Gardens for Good program by 2028."

Nature's Path Organic Foods congratulates this year's winners and looks forward to sharing their stories and progress over the coming year.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Que Pasa®, EnviroKidz®, Anita's Organic Mills® and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

To learn more about Nature's Path Organic Foods, visit their website at www.naturespath.com or follow them on social media:

Instagram: @NaturesPathOrganic

Facebook: Nature's Path Organic

Twitter: @NaturesPath

TikTok: Naturespathorganic

Nature's Path Organic Foods Logo (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.