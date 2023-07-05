redT Homes Welcomes New CEO, Vincent Deorio

DENVER, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- redT Homes, the leading developer of sustainably built and attainably priced homes in Colorado, proudly welcomes Vincent Deorio as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Vincent Deorio, new CEO of Denver's redT Homes, the leading developer of sustainably built and attainably priced homes in Colorado. (PRNewswire)

redT's new CEO is an experienced executive with a proven track record of scaling real estate and technology businesses. Deorio, having spearheaded numerous mergers and acquisitions, fundraising efforts, and with ample experience penetrating new markets, is exactly what redT needs as it advances at the forefront of green building in Colorado.

A Denver native, Deorio is a driven, accomplished entrepreneur and thought leader in real estate and PropTech circles. He comes to redT by way of Atlas Real Estate, where he served as a Senior Executive overseeing all growth and corporate development, and Mynd a tech enabled real estate company.

Deorio has extensive experience in real estate acquisitions and development, with a unique perspective on combining technology and traditional real estate practices. His tech savvy, outside-the-box-thinking, coupled with prior successes in market expansion and fundraising, will assist redT as they continue to bolster their business footprint and fulfill their mission of Building A Greener Colorado.

Highlights of Deorio's career successes include the deployment of more than $2 billion for private and institutional investors in the Single Family Rental market, the generation of more than $1 billion in fundraising, having scaled PropTech companies from $0–$50M ARR, penetration into 25+ new markets, and the handling of more than 40 M&A transactions.

In his new role, Deorio will oversee all verticals of redT's business endeavors and will implement a scalable model for rapid growth in the green building market.

"I can see that redT is poised to step into the spotlight as the leading green developer in residential real estate. redT's innovations in their LiteHomes product and the overall mission are very intriguing to me. I am excited by the opportunity to join a company on the cutting edge of the real estate industry. redT is a mission and values driven company making a positive difference in people's lives and in our built environment," Deorio said.

For the announcement, owner and founder of redT, Nathan Adams, shared his enthusiasm for the shift in the company's leadership structure. "After 16 years of successful development in the Denver Metro area, I feel redT is positioned for significant growth, and if there is one thing I have come to understand during my tenure as CEO, it's that flexibility has been key to our continued success. I've developed a keen sense of when we need to pivot as a company to maximize our growth potential, and this is one of those times. The addition of Vincent adds a new and very impressive dynamic to our team." Adams said.

Deorio will be joining the team as a partner in redT, with Adams retaining majority ownership. Adams' new role will be Chief Acquisitions Officer. "The change will allow me to focus on acquisitions, a real passion of mine. From the narrowed focus of my new seat, I will be able to find more opportunities to drive growth for our communities and our company. The more opportunities I identify, the more options we have to continue to develop healthier, more attainably priced housing—something the region desperately needs," he shared.

Driven by his deep passion for collaborating with like-minded entrepreneurs in a niche category, Deorio aims to blaze a trail forward that will enable redT to fulfill its mission, growth, and financial potential.

