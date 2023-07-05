The Prelude Network® Acquires Sincera Reproductive Medicine to Establish the Largest Fertility Practice in Greater Philadelphia

Two Sincera Reproductive Medicine locations to operate under Main Line Fertility, furthering expanding Prelude's comprehensive fertility services to aspiring parents

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America, announces today its continued expansion through the acquisition of two locations of Sincera Reproductive Medicine (Sincera), formerly Abington Reproductive Medicine. The Fort Washington and Langhorne locations of Sincera will join and operate as part of Main Line Fertility, Philadelphia's premier fertility provider and part of Prelude's global network. This partnership establishes Main Line Fertility as the largest fertility practice in the Greater Philadelphia area.

These Sincera clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) have been a successful resource in the reproductive journey of aspiring parents for over thirty years. Joining Prelude, the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ (Inception), and Main Line Fertility gives these locations an exclusive opportunity to engage with and learn from the Prelude's extensive community of physicians, several of whom are leading figures in the field of reproductive medicine. Many of today's advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), cryopreservation, egg freezing, and pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) have been spearheaded by Prelude's award-winning REIs and embryologists.

Dr. Stephen G. Somkuti, M.D., Ph.D., Sincera's Medical Director, plays an important role in the new relationship formed with Main Line Fertility. As an authority in fertility research, trials, and the recipient of multiple awards, his expertise enriches this collaboration. Dr. Somkuti's commitment to research compliments the Inception Research Institute, a program launched in 2022 that embarks on the latest fertility studies to further advance the science and patient experience of reproductive medicine.

"Prelude is proud to welcome Sincera Reproductive Medicine to our premium network of fertility clinics and expand our world-class care to more locations in Pennsylvania," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, the parent company to Prelude. "We also look forward to providing more aspiring parents access to Inception's brands and broad scale of fertility options that will aid in their fertility journey."

Main Line Fertility offers a full spectrum of female and male fertility care, including diagnostics, treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI), IVF, egg freezing, genetic screening (PGD/PGS), egg donation, and LGBTQ+ fertility-focused fertility services.

"We are thrilled to welcome my esteemed colleague, Dr. Stephen G. Somkuti M.D., Ph.D. and his professional staff to Main Line Fertility. Our individual dedication is renewed and the desire for patient success is reinforced by the complementary vision of the expanded practice. Main Line Fertility will continue to be the region's foremost provider of preeminent fertility services assisting hopeful patients to become parents," says Michael J. Glassner, MD, Founding Partner and Medical Director at Main Line Fertility.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

Krupp

239-297-6592

MHumphreys@kruppagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Prelude Network