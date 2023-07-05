Colt Ventures Acquires Core Haynesville Shale Mineral and Royalty Interests Covering Up To 40,000 Gross Acres

DALLAS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Ventures announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with a private seller to purchase up to 40,000 gross acres in the Haynesville shale. The acreage is located in the most competitive counties within the core Haynesville, and is being actively developed by best-in-class natural gas producers.

This acquisition is a major milestone in Colt's active buying program, which targets mineral and royalty interests, surface and water interests, and non-operated working interests in the Haynesville and Delaware basin. Colt has been an opportunistic oil and gas investor since 2000 and has held positions in multiple basins across all aspects of upstream energy. "Institutional capital has exited the energy sector because of various macro investment trends, opening up attractive investment opportunities across the asset class," said Darren Blanton, Founder and Managing Partner of Colt Ventures.

