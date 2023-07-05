CAR T-Cell Study Enabled by 10x Genomics Single Cell Technology Published in Nature Medicine

Data Uncovers New Gene Signature to Help Understand Persistence in CAR T-cells

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that its single-cell genomic technologies were used in a study published in the journal Nature Medicine about new gene signatures that explain why some children with leukemia have longer remission after CAR T-cell therapy. The collaborative research project was conducted by researchers from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH).

10x Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/10x Genomics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Researchers conducting the study, "Transcriptional signatures associated with persisting CD19 CAR-T cells in children with leukemia," used Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression technologies and T-cell receptor sequencing of samples to look at what makes the long-lasting CAR T-cells unique. These helped identify a genetic signature of the CAR T-cells that persisted in the body long-term – an important predictor of durable remission. The data was from the CARPALL trial, which used molecular features and clonal dynamics of CD19 CAR T-cells of 10 children with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic.

Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at 10x Genomics, said, "Single cell genomics is a powerful tool that is transforming cancer research and our understanding of health and disease. We are so proud to have 10x technologies behind this incredible breakthrough. We celebrate the achievements of the research team and the selfless dedication of the families who made this study possible. We look forward to continuing to give researchers the technologies needed to fuel new biological discoveries and ultimately help improve patient care."

Using Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression products, researchers identified a unique double negative phenotype of long-lasting CAR T-cells, which provides insights into how these cells survive and remain active in the body. These key genes appeared to enable the CAR T-cells to persist and therefore allow the children to live cancer free long-term. The findings may lead to discovering new biomarkers that could predict the long-term durability of CAR T-cell therapies and provide better treatment options for patients.

Dr. Sam Behjati, co-senior author, Group Lead and Wellcome Senior Research Fellow at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Honorary Consultant Paediatric Oncologist at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, said, "This study is a fantastic step forward in our understanding of CAR T-cell persistence and illustrates the power of collaborative science and combining pioneering clinical research with cutting-edge genomic science. It is crucial that we continue to develop and build on these new treatments to help more children with leukaemia across the world."

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 5,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. Our patent portfolio comprises more than 1,750 issued patents and patent applications.

About the Wellcome Sanger Institute

The Wellcome Sanger Institute is a world leading genomics research centre. We undertake large-scale research that forms the foundations of knowledge in biology and medicine. We are open and collaborative; our data, results, tools and technologies are shared across the globe to advance science. Our ambition is vast – we take on projects that are not possible anywhere else. We use the power of genome sequencing to understand and harness the information in DNA. Funded by Wellcome, we have the freedom and support to push the boundaries of genomics. Our findings are used to improve health and to understand life on Earth. Find out more at www.sanger.ac.uk or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "enable," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s expectations regarding the ability of our single cell products to transform our understanding of health and disease and improve patient care. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics, Inc. may make. Further, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect that our products could be subject to regulation by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, and are available as research-use-only and are not intended for clinical or diagnostic uses, and that our business depends significantly on research and development spending by research institutions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics, Inc. uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.