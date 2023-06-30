LG OFFERS FIREWORKS OF SAVINGS ON TOP HOME APPLIANCES THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Save on Wall Ovens, Top-Rated Laundry Appliances, Cooktops and more

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save big with LG Electronics USA (LG) on top-rated kitchen and laundry appliances this Independence Day. Shoppers can take advantage of some of the best deals of the year while upgrading their homes with LG's latest innovations. Plus, homeowners can get up to 10% back when bundling four or more eligible appliances now through July 19, 2023.1

Give the Grill a Break with a Power Pair

Save $2,000 off of the MSRP when you combine the LG Combination Wall Oven (LWC3063ST) with the Gas Cooktop (LCG3011ST) in a single purchase, plus receive an additional $250 gift card if you purchase by Setptember 13, 2023.2 The LG Combination Double Wall Oven offers four ways to cook for the best results in record time. TurboCook™ speed oven on top gives you the speed of a microwave without sacrificing results, and you can also use it as a conventional microwave oven, while the bottom oven boasts True Convection for even crisping and perfect browning. You can even steam for a healthier option. No matter what you're making, the LG Combi Wall Oven offers just the right cooking option for the best results the first time. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite.

Save on America's Top-Rated Washers 3

Bring home the new LG Smart Front-Load Washer and Dryer Pair (WM6700HBA; DLEX6700B; DLGX6701B), designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go laundry access, with a savings of $400 on each unit, giving you a combined savings of $800 off of MSRP on the pair.

Homeowners who purchase an eligible top-load washer and dryer pair are eligible for a $100 rebate from now until July 19, 2023.4

Additionally, save up to $700 off of MSRP on LG Stylers ( S3RFBN , S3WFBN )– a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Clean-Up is a Breeze with LG's Stick Vacuum

Offering power suction and convenient go-anywhere cordless design, LG's stick vacuums give the flexibility to clean all kinds of surfaces in many different ways, now offered through July 12 at $320 MSRP (A913BM) for a savings of $129. Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning performance with a rechargeable, detachable battery that delivers up to 50 minutes of run time5 with flexible, powerful cleaning for hard floors, carpet, stairs and more with go-anywhere cordless convenience.

The above promotions may or may not be able to be combined. For more details and to shop all of LG's Independence Day savings, visit https://www.lg.com/us/promotions.

1Visa Prepaid card is issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Card expires 12 months from date of issue. Terms and conditions apply. Consumers may visit www.lg-promos.com/abs623 to see offer details and to submit their claim to LG Electronics USA online. 5% will apply to the total invoice price of 3 eligible LG Kitchen, Floor Care or Air Care appliances before taxes. 10% will apply to the total invoice price of 4 or more eligible LG Kitchen, Floor Care or Air Care appliances before taxes. Products must be purchased between June 21, 2023 and July 19, 2023. Online submissions must be received by 11:59PM Pacific Time on October 19, 2023, or within 30 days of receiving your eligible products, whichever is latest. Qualifying categories include: Refrigeration (except compact freezers and refrigerators), Range, Wall Oven, Over-the-Range Microwave, Cooktop, Countertop Microwave Ovens with a Trim Kit (sold separately), Dishwasher, Hood Vent, Air Care, and Floor Care. Select Countertop Microwave purchased together with a Trim Kit (sold separately) will count as one (1) qualifying unit towards a bundle. Maximum number of products of the same category allowed to qualify for rebate is one (1). Purchase an eligible 4-piece bundle and qualify for a $220 rebate in addition to the 10% rebate. This offer cannot be combined with any other special programs or rebates. Subject to availability. 2 Get an instant rebate amount of $250 when you bundle eligible LG Built-In Wall Oven and LG Cooktop appliances in a single purchase between 5/18/2023 and 9/13/2023. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this rebate is one (1). If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. 3According to 2023 leading consumer testing organization. 4Get an instant rebate amount of $100 when you bundle eligible LG Front Load Washer and Dryer appliance in a single purchase between 5/4/2023 and 7/19/2023. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this rebate is one (1). If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. 5In normal mode without Power Nozzles using one battery.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

