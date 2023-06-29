30 Year Anniversary of Vietnamese Music Entertainment Sponsored by Images Luxury Nail Lounge

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years of producing music entertainment for Vietnamese communities across North America, Saigon Golden Horse production's "Thirty Years Saigon Entertainment," two live music extravaganzas at Pechanga Resort Casino on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7pm and at San Jose Theaters on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7pm sponsored by Images Luxury Nail Lounge of Irvine, CA.

Lien Pham, the founder of Saigon Golden Horse, has been the wizard behind these incredible events. Mrs. Pham is one of the original producers who gave Vietnamese vocal artists from Vietnam, Canada, and the U.S opportunities to perform on a world stage like Las Vegas and Atlantic City but she is one of the few who have lasted this long. Although Mrs. Pham was a restaurateur and owned several restaurants in Atlantic City for 47 years, her passion was always in entertainment. Over the years, she has helped pave the road for many renowned global superstars that we all know today.

Throughout her many years as a producer of over 100 shows, Mrs. Pham has faced many challenges. She didn't allow political differences nor competition in the industry to stop her. She has always stayed focus on her passion and love of entertainment. Her heart has always steered her in the right direction as she gave back to her community. In exchange for her CDs and DVDs, she, along with Images Luxury Nail Lounge and many donors, have raised over $500,000 in donations and have provided over 10 surgeries to help cure children with disability, heart conditions, eyesight, and other various medical conditions.

Ms. Pham says this 30th Anniversary show is about her celebrating those around her who have helped her throughout the years. She is grateful for her supporters and sponsor like Images Luxury Nail Lounge, staff, family, friends, guests and performers. She doesn't plan to stop show business anytime soon and wants to continue to create new opportunities for young artists around the world until she dies. When she sees her audience's reaction after all the grueling, hard work, and planning, she smiles and thinks it was all worth it.

If you would like to attend "Thirty Years Saigon Entertainment," the live shows, please call (714) 982-6666

For Pechanga Resort Casino on Saturday, July 8, 2023 go online at casinoentertainment.shop

Address: 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula, CA 92592.

For San Jose Theaters on Sunday, July 9, 2023, go online at www.sanjosetheaters.org

Address: 255 Almaden Blvd., San Jose, CA 95110

Note: Tickets purchased are non-refundable or exchangeable.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge was established in 2014 and now has 6 prime locations in Southern California. With our state-of-the-art interior and professional-grade cosmetic procedures, each Images location offers a unique experience. Images Luxury Nail Lounge is ranked the 24th "Top Company" in Los Angeles and the 253rd "Fastest Growing Businesses in the Country" by Inc. Magazine's Top 500 for 2017.

