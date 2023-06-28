NUVIA Dental Implant Center Expands Services with New Location in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVIA Dental Implant Center, a leading provider of innovative dental implant solutions, is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Tampa, Florida. The expansion of their services to the Tampa area further strengthens their commitment to providing high-quality dental implant treatments to patients across the country.

Before and After Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours from NUVIA Dental Implants Center. (PRNewswire)

The new NUVIA Dental Implant Center in Tampa will offer state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and a team of experienced dental professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional care. Patients in the Tampa area will have access to advanced dental implant procedures, including full mouth dental implants, All-on-4 implants, and Nuvia's signature Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours.

"We are thrilled to bring our Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours to the Tampa community," said Dr Preston Hansen, [NUVIA's Chief Clinical Officer]. "Our team of highly skilled oral surgeons, and restorative doctors are committed to transforming smiles and restoring oral health with our innovative treatments. We look forward to providing personalized care and outstanding results to our patients in Tampa."

A combined ten years and millions of dollars in research have gone into the development of NUVIA's proprietary process. It allows them to deliver new permanent teeth in just 24 hours, a feat that can take other providers up to 10 months or longer.

The team at the Tampa center is dedicated to providing complete consultations, individualized treatment plans, and a comfortable, no judgment, environment for patients throughout their dental implant journey.

With the opening of the Tampa location, NUVIA Dental Implant Center now operates 17 centers across the country, serving patients in major cities and communities nationwide. The expansion reflects their ongoing commitment to making Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours accessible and convenient for patients seeking optimal oral health and beautiful smiles.

For more information about the new NUVIA Dental Implant Center in Tampa, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.nuviasmiles.com/locations/dental-implants-tampa-florida or contact (813)-212-7653

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center offers a 24-hour smile restoration procedure that replaces missing or damaged teeth with high-quality, permanent teeth supported by dental implants. Over a decade and millions of dollars have been invested in their proprietary process, enabling them to complete what could take other providers up to 10 months or more in just 24 hours. Visit https://www.nuviasmiles.com for more information

