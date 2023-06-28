Kindbody Brings Genetic Testing In-House with the Launch of Kindlabs

Leading Fertility Clinic Network and Family-Building Benefits Provider Offers

Genetic Testing as Part of its Seamless, End-to-End Care Delivery Model

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a leading fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers, announced today the launch of Kindlabs, its in-house genetic testing division. The addition of Kindlabs incorporates genomics into the company's vertically integrated, end-to-end model, delivering a seamless continuum of care to Kindbody patients. Kindlabs operates its 8,000 square foot state-of-the-art reference laboratory in Secaucus, NJ, under the leadership of Dr. Amber Cooper, Kindbody's Chief Medical Officer of Genomics and Laboratory Sciences, and Manuel Viotti, PhD, HCLD, Vice President of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Clinical Laboratory Director.

Dr. Angeline Beltsos, CEO, Clinical, at Kindbody, said, "At the heart of Kindbody's mission is to help build healthy families for our patients. The addition of Kindlabs combines industry-leading technology and expertise, and stringent quality standards, to optimize our patients' chances of achieving a successful pregnancy and bringing home a healthy baby."

Kindlabs offers a verticalized genetic testing platform, from wet lab chemistry to software and bioinformatics, providing comprehensive, medical-grade genetic tests at price points that help to democratize access to genomic information. Kindlabs is certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and is enrolled in the accreditation program of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which is widely recognized as the gold standard for molecular diagnostics, ensuring the most accurate and reliable results. Prior to the launch of Kindlabs, Kindbody outsourced preimplantation genetic testing.

Dr. Amber Cooper is an internationally recognized expert in genomics and ovarian aging. She is double board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility. In addition to Kindbody, Dr. Cooper holds academic roles as Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Wayne State University School of Medicine, and as Adjunct Assistant Professor within the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health at St. Louis University. She has been the principal investigator or participated in a number of clinical studies and trials supported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and other institutions surrounding genomics, ovarian aging, and the environmental impact on reproduction and genetics. She is a widely published author of peer-reviewed scientific publications on the topics of fertility and women's health.

Dr. Manuel Viotti is a reproductive molecular geneticist and among the world's foremost experts in preimplantation genetic testing. In addition to his role at Kindbody, he holds an appointment as a senior scientist at the Zouves Foundation for Reproductive Medicine. He serves as the director of the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis International Society (PGDIS), as a board member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) PGT-SIG and is the founder and officer of the International Registry of Mosaic Embryo Transfers (IRMET). He is the lead author of numerous peer-reviewed scientific publications in the field of embryology and genetics and is recognized as a leading authority on the subject of embryonic mosaicism.

"Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Viotti, our dedicated scientific team has made significant strides in advancing genomic sequencing analysis for the benefit of patients," said Dr. Amber Cooper. "Dr. Viotti's instrumental role in spearheading the development of Kindlabs has positioned Kindbody as leaders in the industry. Together, our team is revolutionizing genomic analysis, delivering valuable improvements that positively impact patients' lives."

Kindbody's clinically-managed program covers the full-spectrum of reproductive health, including both female and male fertility, which encompasses fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as a full continuum of reproductive care including physical, mental, and emotional support.

Kindbody owns and operates 32 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact solutions@kindbody.com.

Kindbody is a leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full-spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 112 leading employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

