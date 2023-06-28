Fractal Named a Leader in Customer Analytics by Independent Research Firm

Fractal scores highest in strategy category and achieves the highest possible score in 16 criteria including Vision, Innovation, Customer Experience & Talent strategy.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to entities including Fortune 500® companies today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' among Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs) in the recent report: The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2023 , published by the independent market research company, Forrester Research.

"In Fractal's vision analytics is a relatively minor piece of the equation," writes author Brandon Purcell, Vice President & Principal Analyst. He adds, "It's also the piece that's most commoditized in this market, so Fractal correctly differentiates with its emphasis on design and engineering, which help clients bridge the insights-to-action gap. Fractal's innovation approach reflects this ethos with dedicated funding for research and development in generative AI and neuroscience that should strengthen its leadership position." Download the full report.

"We are on a mission to help our clients power every human decision in the enterprise with AI, engineering and design," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Fractal. "Forrester's independent assessment validates our differentiated approach for driving 'insights to action' and recognizes Fractal for delivering stand-out, innovative products and services."

Forrester's 29-criteria evaluation of customer analytics service providers identified the 11 most significant providers and researched, analysed, and scored them. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps CIOs and business leaders make the right choice of customer analytics partner.

This report is among the recent analyst recognition of Fractal's AI and Analytics capabilities. Fractal was also named:

(1) A Leader in Everest Group's Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 & 2021

(2) Notable Customer Analytics Provider in The Customer Analytics Service Providers Landscape, Q1 2023 by Forrester Research

(3) Honorable Vendor in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data & Analytics Service Providers 2022

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.

Fractal's businesses include Crux Intelligence (AI driven business intelligence), Eugenie.ai (AI for sustainability), Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management), Senseforth.ai (conversational AI for sales and customer service) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis and Lung cancer.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research Inc., a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2022 by Everest Group and recognized as an 'Honorable Vendor' in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner Inc. For more information, visit fractal.ai

