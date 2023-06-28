Brex Taps Jason Mok to Support the Next Generation of Founders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the first fully unified global spend platform, today announced that Jason Mok has joined Brex to support the firm's commitment to serving startups and their founders. Coming from venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, Mok joins at a pivotal time for startups and Brex as more founders than ever have been turning to the Brex to help manage their financial operations, build community, and grow their business.

Mok, who is based in the Bay Area, is tasked specifically with helping startups navigate both today's macroeconomic environment and the recent banking crises, as well as the promises of exciting technologies like generative AI. Specifically, Brex's commitment to founders includes:

Building out a team of regional ambassadors based in key tech hubs including San Francisco and the Bay Area, NYC, Boston , and more. These ambassadors will play a crucial role in enhancing the startup community by leading networking and founder-based events.

A new suite of discounts and offers on the most valuable AI tools and systems that help startups grow their business, including a discount on Builder.ai ® Studio Store®, Fireflies, Notion, StatSig and others, plus access to OpenAI API credits and Scale AI.

Ensuring startups have everything they need to scale, at every stage of growth — from corporate cards and operating accounts to travel, reimbursements and bill pay.

Additionally, Brex has named Nadav Lidor as the company's lead for banking products catered to startups. Lidor, who leads Brex's Israel office, will be focused on enhancing Brex business accounts — cash management accounts with FDIC insurance through partner banks and a suite of money movement tools across ACH, wires, and checks. This product has seen rapid growth due to the ease of use and its increase of $6M in FDIC insurance coverage. In the week following the SVB crisis, Brex saw $2 billion in deposits and 4,000 new accounts were opened.

"Jason's deep knowledge of startups and his commitment to innovation are incredibly valuable as Brex continues to help founders manage every aspect of their global spend," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. "We are excited to welcome him to the team as we strive to increase the probability of success of companies as they scale from startup to IPO."

Mok most recently served as an Operating Partner and General Manager at Andreessen Horowitz, where he managed a16z Seed. Additionally, Mok oversaw the Capital Network team, facilitating connections between portfolio companies, capital partners, and advisors. Prior to Andreessen Horowitz, Mok spent nearly 17 years at Silicon Valley Bank where he focused on relationship management and facilitating impactful connections for entrepreneurs and investors.

"Brex has been committed to founders and their success since its very founding, and that was made even more clear throughout this year's banking crisis," added Mok. "Building off my tenure at a16z and SVB, I'm thrilled to be joining a team that believes in the power and vitality of the startup ecosystem."

Mok joins on the heels of Brex's recent momentum and growth. Brex recently announced that both Empower and Brex business accounts have achieved $100M in ARR. Today, Brex serves the world's leading companies including Coinbase, DoorDash, Generations Healthcare, Indeed, Lemonade, SeatGeek, TuSimple, and more.

