Lexie Hearing Named to TIME's list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Lexie Hearing is included on the prestigious list for transforming accessibility to quality, affordable hearing solutions.

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexie Hearing, a market leader in US hearing healthcare and the developer of the award-winning Lexie B2 Hearing Aids Powered by Bose, has been named to TIME's third-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The renowned list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

Lexie's OTC hearing aids help make hearing care more affordable and accessible for the 37.5 million Americans who need it.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by TIME, next to some of the world's most iconic brands. At Lexie, we work every day to create accessible hearing care for everyone, everywhere, and we're thankful to TIME for recognizing our positive global impact," said Nic Klopper, Lexie Hearing Founder and CEO.

In late 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of nonprescription hearing aids over the counter (OTC) at retail and pharmacy stores. Today, Lexie's OTC hearing aids help make hearing care more affordable and accessible for the 37.5 million Americans who need it. Available in more than 12,000 stores nationwide for a fraction of the cost of prescription hearing aids, the devices are helping people take control of their hearing and shaping the future of hearing health.

"For too long, proper hearing care was under-prioritized and difficult to access. Hearing aids were exorbitantly expensive and required ongoing consultations," said Klopper. "Lexie is changing that. We have changed an industry by offering more affordable solutions with high-powered technology, providing a clinically-proven hearing experience for a much smaller cost than prescription hearing aids. Our over-the-counter hearing aids and award-winning customer support are life-changing for people with mild to moderate hearing loss who can now get Lexie hearing aids at the click of a button, and once again hear the people and life they love."

About Lexie Hearing

Lexie Hearing (www.lexiehearing.com), a market-leading innovator in the U.S. hearing aid market, is on a mission to make better hearing affordable and accessible to everyone. The team at Lexie is passionately committed to helping people enjoy healthy hearing without having to spend thousands of dollars, recognizing that too many people do not wear hearing aids because they are so expensive. That's why Lexie Hearing is changing the industry. They're bringing a great experience and clinically-proven outcomes to customers with high-quality hearing aids, an award-winning customer care program that proves that people with hearing loss are at the heart of everything they do, and smart technology that gives customers control of their hearing experience.

Lexie was developed by hearX Group, an impact-driven company that has provided over 2 million hearing tests in 191 countries globally. hearX takes pride in providing an entirely new way to overcome traditional barriers to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disabling hearing loss.

