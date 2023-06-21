GR Corolla Circuit Edition Burns Bright for 2024

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces GR Supra, GR86, and GR Corolla Special Editions for Model Year 2024 GR Lineup

GR Corolla Circuit Edition Available in an Attention-Grabbing Blue Flame Color

Circuit Edition Adds Weight-Saving, Forged Aluminum 18-inch Wheels

Forged Carbon Fiber Roof, Large Rear Spoiler, and Black Exterior Accents Add to Hot Hatch Style

Blue Accents on Shift Knob and Interior Stitching along with Standard JBL® Premium Audio

Chassis and Duct Enhancements Across GR Corolla Lineup for Added Stability

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota GR Corolla keeps bringing the heat with the return of the Circuit Edition for model year 2024. This time it adds a Blue Flame color choice for a head turning look, with Ice Cap rounding out the available choices. Black forged aluminum 18-inch BBS® wheels come standard, similar to the lighter weight wheels equipped on the 2023 MORIZO Edition. Completing the package on the Blue Flame Circuit Edition are black side rocker graphics that run up to the stamped GR-Four logo.

The Circuit Edition model keeps its vented bulge hood, GR sport mesh gloss-black front grille with functional brake ducts, and angular LED headlights. Aero details continue around back, with a gloss-black rear spoiler, rear lower diffuser, and triple exhaust. On the inside, Brin Naub® Suede and synthetic leather-trimmed sport seats with blue accents, a unique blue striped GR shift knob, and blue accent stitching bring the new-to-2024 look home. A JBL® Premium Audio system with eight speakers and an amplifier is also standard.

Ever the perfectionists, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing engineering team continues to pay attention to the smallest details with material updates to the chassis and tweaking of a front aeroduct for 2024. Material updates include mounting bolt changes to the steering gear, rear suspension, and battery ground. Aero updates include an addition of aluminum sheets to the front and rear bumpers, and a change in duct shape to the front bumper airflow outlet.

The 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition will be available this coming Winter. Pricing and details for all 2024 GR Corolla models will be announced at a later date.

Epic AWD Hot Hatch

As TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first wholly developed and manufactured model for the North American market, the GR Corolla carries a motorsport-to-road development spirit forward. With professional drivers, experts and Master driver Akio Toyoda, AKA MORIZO, at the wheel, GR Corolla was tested repeatedly at some of Japan's leading circuits, including Fuji Speedway, Suzuka and Tsukuba Circuit. In addition, the GR team carried out heavy duty dirt and snow driving with a Japanese Rally Championship driver. No road was left untested in the process, so engineers and technicians could sharpen acceleration and control worthy of the GR name.

Under the hood of the GR Corolla Circuit Edition is the turbocharged G16E-GTS 1.6-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine. It delivers 300 hp at 6,500 rpm and 273 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,000-5,500 rpm. Just like all GR Corolla models, it is exclusively with a six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission with rev matching that is turned with a push of a recessed button placed on the lower dash, just below the steering column.

At the heart of the GR Corolla Circuit Edition is the rally racing developed GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive system. With the twist of a dial, the system can adjust four-wheel drive performance to a front/rear torque distribution of 60:40 for everyday driving, 30:70 distribution for a fun-to-drive quality on winding roads and 50:50 setting for equal power to front and back for maximum grip on the circuit. Developed in collaboration with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Championship (WRC) Team, it delivers exceptional levels of traction and control by optimizing drive power to each wheel.

All GR Corolla models are built on the Toyota New Global Architecture-C platform (TNGA-C). Its super-rigid structure adds 349 weld points, over 108 additional inches of structural adhesive, one center brace, and three underfloor braces over a standard Corolla hatchback model.

With a low center of gravity and standard Independent MacPherson-type strut front suspension with circuit-tuned coil springs, shock absorbers, and stabilizer bars, the GR Corolla's suspension is designed to maximize power delivery to all four wheels and provide optimum cornering capability on all surfaces. The rear suspension uses a double-wishbone type multilink system that also accommodates the AWD system's goal of maximum agility and stability.

Revisions for the 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition includes new ribbed flange bolts mounting the steering gear box to the front suspension sub-frame and flange bolts with a 2mm (about 0.08 in) wider head mounting the rear suspension to the sub-frame. An unpainted bolt now grounds the battery to the frame for direct metal-to-metal contact.

The GR Corolla Circuit Edition comes equipped with front and rear Torsen® Limited-Slip Differentials (LSD), which offer enhanced cornering performance and grip with control of left and right-hand drive torque distribution on the front and rear axles.

Braking comes from opposed, fixed-caliper disc brakes with 14x1.1-inch ventilated and slotted rotors outfitted with 4-piston aluminum calipers that are red painted with GR logos. At the rear, it has 11.7-in. x 0.7-in. ventilated rotors with 2-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes with red-painted calipers and GR logos.

Wide tread tires mounted to new forged aluminum 18-inch wheels help with high cornering performance while maintaining the excellent high-speed stability of the GR Corolla's 103.9-inch-long wheelbase. It wears Michelin® Pilot Sport® 4 tires 235/40R18.

Aerodynamic performance on the GR Corolla Circuit Edition comes from a combination of aero panels and ducting, along with the added downforce of the rear diffusers and spoiler. Underbody panels use wide underfloor covers for gapless coverage and aero stabilizing fins are placed underneath to help guide airflow. Up front, side air curtains are placed beside the grill so air can flow to outlets behind the front wheels and escape from the wheel wells. For 2024 the shape of this duct has been redesigned and aluminum sheets have been placed under the front and rear wheel wells to help support vehicle stability. On the Circuit Edition, hood and fender ducts provide airflow through the engine bay.

GR Corolla Safety

The GR Corolla Circuit Edition comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) standard. This safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist: When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Road Sign Assist: Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display and icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Automatic High Beams: The Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The AHB system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

For complete details on Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, please visit Toyota.com/safety-sense.

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety and convenience features on the GR Corolla Circuit Edition include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and Rear Seat Reminder also come standard.

Convenient and Connected

The 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition will come with an eight-inch color Multi-Information Display (MID) with customizable settings and Toyota Audio Multimedia with eight-inch touchscreen, standard. The Toyota Audio Multimedia system offers a user experience with sight, touch, and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect*, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find POIs, adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The cloud-based native navigation system offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time Over the Air updates for mapping and Points of Interest (POI), and Google POI data is integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability. It also supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto compatibility.

Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect subscription or trial offers 4G connectivity** for up to five devices by turning GR Corolla into an AT&T Hotspot*, and it also offers the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to your vehicle with Integrated Streaming.GR Corolla Circuit Edition comes with an up to 10-year trial subscription of Toyota Safety Connect® at no additional cost — includes Emergency Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Locator, Roadside Assistance and Automatic Collision Notification.

* Drive Connect Trial Subscription Activation Required, Subscription required upon trial expiration.

**4G Network dependent

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Purchase of a 2024 GR Corolla comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR Corolla owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. GR Corolla also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

