Ormco Launches Industry Leading Treatment Coordinator Program

– First Of Its Kind From An Orthodontic Manufacturer, Designed To Support Practice Growth –

BREA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 60 years providing innovative products, solutions, and education to the orthodontic community, Ormco today announces the unveiling of the first Treatment Coordinator (TC) Program and online Connective Portal from an orthodontic manufacturer, solely focused on the needs of the TC role. Immediately following its recent brand refresh and new tagline, "Driving the future of orthodontics, together", this launch demonstrates Ormco's continual investment in its orthodontic partners and its businesses.

"We are thrilled to launch the very first Treatment Coordinator Program of its kind which recognizes what a unique and critical role they play in the practice converting patient consultations into active starts and influencing a positive treatment experience," said Eric Conley, President of Ormco. "We are just getting started and look forward to the input from the TC's as we continue to grow this exciting program," he continued.

Ormco's exclusive Treatment Coordinator Program and Connective Portal offers:

TC specific product training courses and materials for building confidence and enhancing skills

Tools and materials by product to help boost patient conversions

A community to stay connected to Ormco news and other Treatment Coordinators

Easy access to Ormco marketing materials and product resources

The job of helping potential patients make the right decision for their treatment goals and lifestyle is not a simple task. That's why Ormco has launched a dedicated program and site to support TCs with tools and materials to help explain treatment options to prospective patients and parents to build confidence in their patient conversion skills and knowledge of Ormco's portfolio of products. Consultation tools and materials, from patient presentations and videos to demonstration and communication tools for Damon Ultima™, Spark™ Clear Aligners, and Symetri™ Clear aesthetic braces, can all be found in the Ormco TC Connective portal.

"The development of this program was inspired by Ormco Treatment Coordinators solely for TC's and is yet another way Ormco continuously and intentionally invests in people and my business," said Dr. Todd Bovenizer. "Not only do they provide best-in-class products and training programs, they are also committed to our industry with incredible value-added programs that assist in growing my employees and my practice," he continued.

As part of its ongoing commitment to driving the future of orthodontics, Ormco continually invests in doctor-inspired innovations. Ormco has more than 1000 patents worldwide and invests millions annually in Research & Development to ensure its products continue to respond to the evolving needs of orthodontists and patients.

Along with the Damon UltimaTM System for self-ligation, Ormco's portfolio includes the SparkTM Clear Aligner System, Titanium OrthosTM, SymetriTM Clear, AOA Lab, Mini TwinTM, and OrthoPulse®1 Light Accelerated OrthodonticsTM. In addition, as part of the Envista family of companies, Ormco provides doctors with DEXIS™ IS scanning solutions and Metrex™ infection prevention solutions. With a portfolio, encompassing wire and bracket systems, clear aligners, light accelerated technologies, 2D and 3D imaging, infection prevention, custom appliances, and more — Ormco provides a full gamut of innovations that help doctors improve patients' smiles by leveraging the future of orthodontics.

Learn more about Ormco's Treatment Coordinator Program at https://tc.ormco.com/.

ABOUT ORMCO

Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For over 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco .

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well-equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

1OrthoPulse® is a registered trademark of Biolux Technology GmbH. Ormco is a distributor of OrthoPulse®.

