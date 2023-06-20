NAPA TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 322

Drivers Gain Stronger Voice on the Job as Teamsters

RICHMOND, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck drivers with NAPA Transportation in Richmond have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 322. It is the first group of workers at the company to join the Teamsters.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"This vote marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of fair treatment and representation for NAPA Transportation drivers. We are proud to welcome these new members to the Teamsters," said Brian Peyton, President of Local 322. "Together, we will work tirelessly to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that not only addresses our members' immediate concerns but also establishes a foundation for a better future."

"This is a historic moment for the hardworking NAPA Transportation drivers who are united to improve their wages, benefits, and working conditions," said Dwayne Johnson, Local 322 Organizing Director. "Local 322 stands with our new members as we work to negotiate the collective bargaining agreement that they deserve."

NAPA Transportation drivers will benefit from Local 322's extensive experience in advocating for workers' rights across various industries. The union has a long-standing reputation for securing significant improvements for its members, including members in the trucking industry.

"By joining Local 322, we are standing together as a united force to bring positive change to our workplace," said Kevin Easley, a driver at NAPA Transportation. "I am confident that with the collective strength of the union, we can achieve the improvements we deserve."

Teamsters Local 322, the second-largest Teamsters local union in Virginia, represents over 1,600 members in various industries throughout Richmond, Virginia, and surrounding areas.

