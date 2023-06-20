Mega Deal Zone Incredible Deals on Photography & Electronics Savings Event at B&H Photo Video

Mega Deal Zone offers customers a 3-day savings event, a chance to save on electronics, photography equipment and computers, laptops, and many more amazing deals.
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is pleased to announce the return of its Mega Deal Zone, a three-day special event featuring incredible deals on camera gear, computer equipment, and so much more. Hundreds of amazing deals are available, including big savings on select photo and video gear, studio lighting, binoculars, and computer equipment. The Mega Deal Zone includes exciting products, as well as best-selling merchandise from previous Deal Zone offerings. All deals are exclusive to B&H.
Photographers and videographers of all skill sets can find deals on cameras, lenses, lighting equipment, tripods, monopods, gimbals, memory cards, and much more.
Notable deals include:
- Save $2,000 on Canon EOS C200B Cinema Camera (Body Only)
- Up to $700 off select Lensbaby Lenses
- Up to $1,500 off select Sirui Lenses
- Up to $400 off select Vello Photo Accessories
- Up to $1,350 off select Manfrotto Tripods
- Up to $2,500 off select SmallHD Monitors
- Up to $220 off select Nanuk Cases
- Up to $100 off select PortaBrace Cases
- Up to $190 off select Genaray Lights
Computer Deals
Find big savings on computer equipment from big-name brands like Apple, LG, including exclusive deals on Laptops, Computer Monitors Hard Drives, and more.
Notable deals include:
- Save $1,700 on Apple 16.2" MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip
- Save $850 on ASUS 16" ProArt StudioBook OLED 16 Series Laptop
- Up to $660 off select LG Computer Monitors
- Up to $700 off select Glyph Technologies Hard Drives & Arrays
- Up to $200 off select Datacolor Calibration Tools
- Up to $70 off select Spieltek Gaming Chairs
Audio & Entertainment Deals
Find big deals on TV's, Speakers, Microphones, Audio Recorders, and gaming accessories, and more.
Notable deals include:
- Up to $70 off select Zoom Portable Handy Recorders
- Up to $90 off select Polsen Microphones
- Up to $50 off Select Auray Pro Audio Accessories
- Up to $200 off select JBL Speakers
- Up to $70 off select Ausounds Headphones & Earphones
These are just a few of the hundreds of great deals happening right now at B&H's Mega Deal Zone. Additional savings are available for gear from every category.
The Mega Deal Zone event runs for a limited time, from June 20th to June 22nd. Shop for all the incredible deals here.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 49 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.
When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
