This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

- Match Launches New Feature Designed to Combat Dating App Burnout
Match believes that three days can change everything, and this new timed experience helps those who are committed to finding a relationship start meaningful conversations, while avoiding the endless game of messaging and churning through options.
- Raytheon Technologies delivers fourth combat-ready laser weapon to U.S. Air Force
The palletized laser weapon, aimed at protecting people and assets against short-range aerial threats, passed the Air Force's Test and Assessment plan. This included multiple days of live-fire exercises to acquire, target, track and destroy drone targets in short-range attack, swarm attack, and long-range threat scenarios.
- New EY Consulting survey finds eight out of nine employees see value in emerging technologies that they say senior leaders are too slow to embrace
The Emerging Tech at Work Survey asked more than 1,000 US employees about their familiarity with and expected impact of 12 emerging technologies — including artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), digital twin, edge and quantum computing, and biometrics, among others.
- Surprising New Study Reveals Humans Struggle to Spot AI-Generated Content, says Nexcess
Success rates varied by participants' ages. Younger generations tended to be more successful at detecting AI. Participants in the 18-24 age bracket answered correctly 61% of the time, compared to 51% of 45-54 year olds.
- Lumen, Google and Microsoft create new on-demand, optical interconnection ecosystem
This platform empowers organizations with high bandwidth needs to route their traffic dynamically and quickly between networks, and without third-party intervention.
- Global Developer Hacker House Launches to Groom 100,000 Next Generation Developers Over 2 Years
It comprises a series of developer engagement programs for innovative technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR), Blockchain, Quantum amongst others. Industry powerhouses such as Circle, Google Cloud and Meta will join Tribe, IMDA and Temasek as partners to enable an inspiring environment.
- Darktrace Addresses Generative AI Concerns with Introduction of AI Models That Help Protect Data Privacy and Intellectual Property
This comes as Darktrace's AI observed 74% of active customer deployments have employees using generative AI tools in the workplace. In one instance, in May 2023 Darktrace detected and prevented an upload of over 1GB of data to a generative AI tool at one of its customers.
- Life Changing "Personal AI" Device Supports Student Reading & Learning Abilities
An AI-driven study solution that empowers students with learning differences, including dyslexia and ADHD, to effectively read and learn – is now equipped with new Translation and Dictionary features.
- SyncWords Launches the World's First Platform for In-player Live AI Captioning, Subtitling, and Dubbing
With this release, real-time captions, subtitles, and audio translations can be accessed inside a streaming media player (i.e. in-player), allowing users to choose between multiple languages. This marks a significant milestone for live video streaming, enabling global audiences to enjoy content in their preferred language using subtitles or voice translation.
- NIIT Announces Nation's First Career Opportunity Hub
The New York Career Opportunity Hub marks the first step in a comprehensive state-by-state approach to foster advanced technology skills among the nation's workforce.
- AI Seminar for Educational Leaders
The seminars will enable participants to discover a range of AI applications available; learn what questions District leaders must ask about AI; and explore classroom applications of AI across the curriculum.
- Leading Television Brand TCL Partners with Cineverse to Provide Streaming Programming and Matchpoint Technology for its Award-Winning Television Portfolio Through this deal, Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint™ technology platform has been selected to provide content services for new TCL televisions in North America. Cineverse will be one of a select few, content aggregators to provide key ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) programming as well as provide key content aggregation services.
