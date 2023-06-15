New York Plastic Surgeon Dr. B. Aviva Preminger Honored as a NewBeauty Top Doctor for Seventh Consecutive Year

NewBeauty proudly recognizes the exceptional expertise and patient satisfaction of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. B. Aviva Preminger.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is pleased to announce that board-certified, Ivy-league educated plastic surgeon B. Aviva Preminger has been named a NewBeauty Top Doctor for her seventh year in a row. Dr. Preminger is highly regarded expert in the field of plastic surgery, with more than 15 years of experience. Her unique approach to patient care is centered around creating natural-looking results that enhance each patient's individual beauty.

"I love what I do, and I am passionate about my work," says Dr. Preminger. "My primary aim is to help my patients feel great about the way they look." With a stellar reputation for delivering natural-looking and transformative results, Dr. Preminger is known for her meticulous approach, personalized care, and dedication to patient satisfaction. Her innovative techniques, combined with her commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in plastic surgery, have established her as a prominent authority in the field.

The Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care. As a trusted beauty authority for over a decade, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership highlights her outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. Preminger for the seventh year in a row and look forward to continuing to work with her to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of plastic surgery.

For more information about Dr. B. Aviva Preminger and her natural-looking aesthetic enhancements, please visit Premingermd.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

