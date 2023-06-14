Smokey Mo's Welcomes New CFO, Continues Aggressive Growth Strategy

With the Addition of Martin Hornsby, Smokey Mo's Will Continue to Accelerate Its Franchise and General Growth Goals

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular family-friendly Texas restaurant, Smokey Mo's BBQ , announces Martin Hornsby as the new chief financial officer for its growing company. With extensive experience managing capital and financial structuring, Hornsby brings demonstrated proficiency in financial strategy to Smokey Mo's.

"Bringing Martin to Smokey Mo's will support more financial opportunities for franchising and corporate strategy," said Craig Haley, President of Smokey Mo's BBQ. "Smokey Mo's is in the beginning stages of a substantial growth plan and we are very excited to add Martin's financial and franchising expertise to our team."

"It's truly an honor to be a part of this incredible Texas brand," said Martin Hornsby, CFO of Smokey Mo's BBQ. "I couldn't be happier to be a part of the amazing growth opportunities that Smokey Mo's BBQ has to offer."

Having worked as Chief Financial Officer for companies such as Alamo Drafthouse and Sport Clips Haircuts, Hornsby's experience, and strategic financial management skills are expected to benefit corporate and franchised locations, and create a strong foundation for the brand.

About Smokey Mo's TX BBQ

Smokey Mo's BBQ offers traditional Texas-style barbecue to its neighbors with 18 locations throughout Central Texas. For more than 20 years, Smokey Mo's has served favorites like ribs, link sausage, and the low and slow-cooked brisket, which is smoked in-house for 10 to 14 hours every day.

Known for classic BBQ staples and friendly service, Smokey Mo's prides itself on its humble roots as a family BBQ business and supporting local communities. The company is passionate about making a positive difference and has partnered with schools, hospitals, places of worship, sports teams, and nonprofits throughout its history.

Smokey Mo's is further expanding corporate and franchise locations to make its famous homestyle barbecue more widely available across Texas. For more information about Smokey Mo's, visit www.smokeymosbbq.com .

