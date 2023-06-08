USCIB Releases Pride Month Statement, Supporting Equality and Inclusion

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Article 1 of the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights." The observation of Pride Month, which this June celebrates the contribution of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals to our communities and our societies, sits firmly in this human rights tradition. The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) is proud to take this occasion to underscore our commitment and that of our members to support LGBTQI+ equality and inclusion.

In this regard, we applaud the commitment of the U.S. government to support LGBTQI+ rights, including the efforts of U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to integrate these rights into the work of the UN Security Council.

"We and our companies are committed to treating all individuals with dignity and respect and we call on the international community to fight for the human rights of LGBTQI+ people around the world," said USCIB Director, Corporate Responsibility and Labor Affairs Ewa Staworzynska.

Sixty-four countries, nearly half of them in Africa, still have laws that criminalize homosexuality, and at least nine criminalize other forms of gender expression. USCIB will continue to work through our international affiliates to raise the voice of business in the ILO, OECD, and the United Nations to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community around the world.

About USCIB: USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. As the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Organization of Employers (IOE) and Business at OECD (BIAC), USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More at www.uscib.org.

