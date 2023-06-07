Birthday Club
Wu Nika's Happy Family at CNPC BGP

Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Wu Nika, a cheerful four-year-old girl, has a loving family. Her mother Martina, from Tajikistan, and her father Wu Qianzhi, from China, work both at Bureau of Geophysical Prospecting Inc., a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation.

Here at BGP, Nika's parents met and fell in love with each other. They share the same dream not only for their family, but also for a wider population and territories.

Nika's family is a beautiful testament to the power of love, unity, and cultural fusion. Small it might be, it is part of a larger family known as BGP, a hub of dreamers, where diverse individuals unite to turn aspirations into reality, leaving footprints worldwide.

And the dream also takes root afresh, in Nika's heart!

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wu-nikas-happy-family-at-cnpc-bgp-301844677.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

