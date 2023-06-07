Teleperformance Named Among Newsweek's List of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it was named among Newsweek's list of 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®. The list is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Teleperformance was named among Newsweek’s llst of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023 (PRNewswire)

Teleperformance was named among Newsweek's list of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"Our people are who make Teleperformance great, and we're honored to be recognized on Newsweek's list of the Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces," said Alan Winters, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Deputy Chief Global Compliance Officer, Teleperformance Group. "From our core values to employee resource groups and community support activities, we actively work with our employees to help define and shape our culture of high engagement, authenticity, integrity and mutual respect. We see this reflected in the care our people provide to our clients and their customers, and the good that they do to benefit the communities in which we work and live across the globe."

The Newsweek List of Top 100 Global Most Lobed Workplaces for 2023 is just one of the latest workplace accolades Teleperformance has received. The company was named among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and the World's Best Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. It also was named to PEOPLE's annual list of 100 Companies that Care for 2022.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Teleperformance logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance