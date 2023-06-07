Opus IVS Forges Strategic Partnership with PR Marketing as Exclusive Canadian Sales Representatives

PR Marketing will collaborate with Opus IVS to develop and execute compelling sales strategies, establish robust distribution channels, and offer comprehensive support to customers across Canada.

DETROIT, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a pioneering force in automotive diagnostic tools and services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Dominato and his esteemed team at PR Marketing as their exclusive sales representatives in Canada.

(PRNewsfoto/Opus IVS) (PRNewswire)

With a history of success over the last three decades, Dan Dominato and PR Marketing have accumulated unparalleled expertise and an exceptional reputation within the automotive repair and collision industry. Their selection as the exclusive sales representatives for Opus IVS in Canada signifies their unwavering commitment to excellence. By leveraging their extensive industry knowledge, formidable connections with key stakeholders, and an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction, PR Marketing emerges as the ideal partner to represent Opus IVS as the company expands in the Canadian market.

"We are delighted to join forces with Dan Dominato and PR Marketing as our exclusive sales representatives in Canada," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Dan's profound understanding of the automotive landscape, combined with his team's sales and marketing prowess, will play an instrumental role in expanding our footprint and delivering our cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to customers throughout Canada."

Operating as exclusive sales representatives, PR Marketing will collaborate closely with Opus IVS to develop and execute compelling sales strategies, establish robust distribution channels, and offer comprehensive support to customers across Canada. Their primary objective will be to introduce Opus IVS's ground-breaking diagnostic tools, encompassing state-of-the-art scan tools, comprehensive technical information databases, and innovative remote diagnostic services, to automotive repair professionals, dealerships, and other significant industry stakeholders.

Dan Dominato, Founder and President of PR Marketing expressed his profound enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are honored to have been chosen as Opus IVS' exclusive Canadian sales representatives. The alignment of our values, driven by a mutual commitment to innovation and delivering top-tier products, lays the foundation for an extraordinary collaboration. We eagerly anticipate utilizing our expertise and expansive network to introduce Opus IVS's advanced diagnostic solutions to the discerning Canadian market."

Harnessing the unparalleled experience and capabilities of PR Marketing, Opus IVS aspires to provide Canadian customers with unparalleled support, reliable diagnostic solutions, and exceptional service experiences that surpass all expectations.

PR Marketing is a renowned marketing and sales representation agency specializing in the automotive industry. Led by Dan Dominato, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the sector, PR Marketing offers a comprehensive range of marketing and sales services to automotive companies. Their commitment to excellence, customer-centric approach, and industry expertise makes them a trusted partner for manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive market. To learn more, please visit pmarketing.ca

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 55,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,800 employees, 35 offices globally and connects to 35M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com

(877) 945-6442

E-mail sales@opusivs.com

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

jim.fish@opusivs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opus IVS