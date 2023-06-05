ARS/Rescue Rooter Merges Two Service Providers in Las Vegas

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services® (ARS®/Rescue Rooter®), the nation's leading provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, today announced that Blue Apple Electric, Air & Plumbing has merged into Yes! Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric®.

ARS to celebrate National HVAC Tech day (PRNewsfoto/American Residential Services) (PRNewswire)

Yes! Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric, which is the leading service provider in Clark, Nye, Lincoln, and Esmeralda counties, has been part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter family since 2008. ARS welcomed the Blue Apple family, a merger of several smaller electrical companies in the Las Vegas area, to our network in 2019.

"Our combined company will continue to provide our valued customers with the same great service they have come to expect with the professionals they know and love, while creating a one-stop shop for all home service needs in the Las Vegas market," said Jake Lyon, general manager of Yes! Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric. "Our combined company will continue to provide exceptional service and ensure the highest quality standards on every job we undertake."

Providing electrical, plumbing, HVAC and insulation services, the combined company will have over 200 employees, and a fleet of 140 vehicles.

Trained specialists who work under the ARS/Rescue Rooter umbrella undergo rigorous training and background checks, receive professional development, and maintain national quality and service standards. In addition, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers.

"The combination of Blue Apple and Yes! Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric is part of our ongoing strategy as we enhance our ability to reach customers in the communities we serve," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "The Yes! brand is synonymous with dependability and exceptional service. We continue looking for additional service partners in the Las Vegas market, as well as all the markets we serve, who wish to become part of our national network."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,500 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, electrical and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, but not limited to: 4 Eco Services Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Water ®, Air Experts™, A.J. Perri ®, Aksarben ARS™, Allgood Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Cooling ®, Andy's Statewide™, ARS ®, Aspen Air Conditioning™, Atlas Trillo ®, Beutler™, Blue Dot Services™, Blue Flame Heating Air Electric ®, Bob Hamilton™, Brothers Air and Heat™, Columbus Worthington Air™, Comfort Heating & Air™, Conway Services ®, DM Select Services ®, Efficient Attic Systems ® (EAS), Elite Air™, ESCO™, Florida Home Air Conditioning™, Greenstar Home Services ®, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning™, McCarthy Services™, My Electric Works™, Rapid Repair Experts™, Rescue Rooter ®, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk™, RighTime Home Services™, Roger the Plumber ®, RS Andrews of Tidewater ®, The Irish Plumber ®, The Rooter Works™, Total Comfort™, Unique Services™, Will Fix It™, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing™. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work covered under ARS' Exceptional Service Guarantee. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right."® For more information, visit www.ars.com .

Yes! is a proud member of the ARS Network (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC