TrinaTracker Signs 510MW Solar Tracker Deal for Uzbekistan Solar Projects

CHANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a leading smart solar tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), recently signed an agreement with Dongfang Electric International Corporation ("DEC International") to provide 510MW solar trackers for solar projects in Uzbekistan. The contract signing ceremony was held on the first day of the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV Power Expo) held in Shanghai from May 24-26, 2023.

According to the contract, TrinaTracker will supply Vanguard 1P solar trackers to the Jizzakh and Samarkand solar power plants in Uzbekistan. Once connected to the grid, the two projects will generate 1.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually, cutting an annual average of around 110,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Both are key projects in support of the government's agenda to transition to a green economy in the country.

This is the second project TrinaTracker has landed as the exclusive supplier for solar plants in Uzbekistan in support of the country's solar power development target of 4GW by 2026 and 5GW by 2030. The country aims to develop high quality solar power plants in a bid to maximize the benefits of solar energy in the energy system. TrinaTracker previously provided 2618 sets of solar trackers for the 100 MW Nur Navoi Solar Project, the country's first solar power plant, which was inaugurated in August 2021. Meanwhile, TrinaTracker's selection once again as the sole tracker supplier reflects the excellent product performance of previous projects, as well as wider local market acceptance, building on the Company's strong foundation for further development in Uzbekistan.

"Trina Solar has 25 years' experience in the solar industry and has consistently held the position of a top tier company. This gives confidence to project owners and developers from both product and branding perspectives," said Wang Ai, vice president of DEC International. "TrinaTracker has already had a successful experience in Uzbekistan, and their 'product+service' lifecycle solution has proven to be good, so we're confident the construction of the Jizzakh and Samarkand projects in collaboration with TrinaTracker will also be successful."

