Family lifestyle expert and toy industry insider, Elizabeth Werner, joins content and commerce company, Knocking

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knocking , a company that produces e-commerce for ALL media to create real-time consumer interactions for brand partners, today announced lifestyle expert and toy industry powerhouse, Elizabeth Werner, is joining their growing talent and brand team.

Werner is best known for her regular appearances on top-rated shows like, "The View" and QVC, where she showcases the latest product trends in everything from household gadgets to the hottest new toys in the industry.

"Elizabeth is a triple threat in content and commerce, a trusted talent viewers love, brands believe in her and producers adore her," said Brian Meehan, COO of Knocking. "Her years of business experience will help Knocking expand our world class partnerships with brands and our media partners"

In her new role, Werner is giving Knocking exclusive rights to her media tour business where she will continue to serve as a spokesperson for sponsored segments on network shows as well as affiliate tv and radio stations across the country. Werner says the secret to her success is testing and believing in the products she's promoting.

She says, "I've spent the last 20 years immersing myself in different industries and hand-picking products that I find useful and that I truly love. I am thrilled to be able to make Knocking my new home and continue doing what I love on a larger scale."

Werner is also tasked with growing Knocking's roster of brand experts. The company's Chief Content Officer, Emmy Award-Winner and industry leader, Candi Carter says, "Elizabeth understands what qualities a host needs to build trust between the brand, product and viewer and will be instrumental in growing our talent pool."

‍About Knocking

Knocking is an e-commerce company with an award-winning in-house production team at Knocking Studio. Knocking finds the products consumers love and puts them in all media people consume. Partnering with media companies, Knocking delivers real deals through short-form shopping segments viewers trust and value, while helping brands get more direct-to-consumer access.

About Elizabeth Werner

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry authority and lifestyle expert. Elizabeth has appeared on The View, CBS Mornings, Tamron Hall Show, Fox and Friends, CNN, Access Hollywood and the Today Show. Elizabeth has also been a Guest Host on QVC since the year 2000.

