This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Lupus Awareness Campaign Empowers Black/African American and Hispanic/Latina Women to Stop Ignoring Symptoms That Could Be Lupus-Related
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system can't tell the difference between healthy tissues and foreign invaders. This can cause pain, inflammation and tissue damage to any organ in the body, and it impacts each person differently making it difficult to diagnose.
- Artificial Intelligence from ScreenPoint Medical and Volpara Health Demonstrates Ability to Predict Long-Term Breast Cancer Risk
"Breast density is a critical factor in assessing breast cancer risk, and an objective, volumetric measurement of density is pivotal. Through the power of AI, we can uncover valuable insights that help clinicians identify individuals at risk for cancer and tailor personalized screening and prevention strategies," said Ralph Highnam, PhD, Chief Science and Innovation Officer, Volpara Health.
- HandsFree Health Announces Personal Emergency Response Speaker
Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health, said, "Our PERS speaker reflects HandsFree Health's commitment to providing leading technology for caregivers and older adults, to make managing their health and safety easier by utilizing WellBe's digital voice platform and compatible medical alert devices."
- Free Menopause Symptom Checklist Helps Women Identify and Track Menopausal Symptoms
"Many people know that hot flashes are a symptom of menopause, but most don't know that there are more than 30 symptoms that a woman might experience during the menopausal transition," said Claire Gill, founder, The National Menopause Foundation.
- GNC Unveils Wellness Tracking Feature in Mobile App as Part of Company's Health and Wellness Capabilities
Jenna O'Connor, Director, Loyalty Marketing, GNC, said, "Establishing healthy habits is the first step on any wellness journey and with this update consumers can set goals and record progress, so they can feel better from the inside out and earn loyalty cash back rewards at the same time. It's a win-win."
- The Leapfrog Group's 2023 Maternity Care Report Finds Increased Cesarean Delivery Rates During COVID-19 Pandemic
While hospitals are making significant improvements in reducing episiotomies and steadily reducing early elective deliveries, the average rate of Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex (NTSV) C-sections increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Mindpath Health releases Supporting Children with Anxiety: A Guide for Parents
Anxiety disorders can affect a child's overall well-being and daily functioning, and understanding how to support your child can make a difference in their ability to cope and thrive.
- Hulk Hogan Unveils New Wellness Brand After Stunning Transformation: "I Feel Like I'm 25 Again"
The product line will include functional mushrooms, CBD, and THC. He will serve as its Chief Brand Officer.
- Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture Awarded $2 Million in Funding to Support Social and Behavioral Healthy Living Research
The researchers' projects aim to improve physical activity and healthy eating habits while promoting positive youth development, especially in economically disadvantaged middle schools. Another project will look at how community cafes – non-profit restaurants that use a pay-what-you-can system – influence healthy diets and food security.
- Splenda® CEO Responds to the World Health Organization (WHO) Guidance on Non-Sugar Sweeteners
"Suggesting that sweeteners like Splenda cannot have long-term benefits is a disservice to healthcare providers, their patients, and all consumers. Splenda Brand sweeteners have been extensively tested to show they are safe and effective," said Ted Gelov, Chairman and CEO Splenda.
