Maximize Your Sleep To Enhance Your Healthspan: Industry Pioneers InsideTracker and ŌURA Launch Highly Anticipated Integration

The healthspan optimization platform InsideTracker now provides users with hyper-personalized sleep and activity recommendations, based on Oura Ring biometric data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide that helps people increase their healthspan and live healthier longer, announced today the highly anticipated integration with ŌURA, the company behind Oura Ring—the smart ring that delivers continuous and personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance.

As part of InsideTracker's ongoing and expanding support for customers' wearable devices, integration with Oura Ring unlocks a range of functionality for a significant portion of its users, and marks the convergence of advanced, real-time analytics and science-based recommendations.

With the integration of real-time sleep and activity data from Oura Ring (including sleep duration, sleep staging, steps, and resting heart rate), combined with InsideTracker's proprietary analysis of blood biomarkers and DNA data, InsideTracker users can expect even more personalized and holistic interpretations and ProTips for optimizing their health.

"We are pleased to support the direct integration of ŌURA, which will allow more users to receive lifestyle-based healthspan recommendations unique to them, based not just on periodic bloodwork and DNA biomarkers but continuous physiological measurements as well," said Renee Deehan, Ph.D., VP of Science and AI at InsideTracker.

"InsideTracker's actionable evidence-based recommendations based on a user's bloodwork and DNA are now enhanced by the customer's ŌURA integration. For example, your sleep duration may indicate that you need to alter caffeine intake, or your deep sleep may demonstrate the benefits of a supplement," said Deehan. "This is particularly interesting as we find that customers who have a fitness tracker connected to the InsideTracker app and get the recommended 7–9 hours of sleep are more likely to have optimal levels of blood biomarkers like vitamin D, compared to those who sleep less than seven hours per night."

Introducing data from integrated wearables like ŌURA also relieves users of the burden of manually entering sleep or activity data, improving the quality of their data and the subsequent personalization of their recommendations. Additionally, the integration will encourage the necessary behavioral changes to help users reach their healthspan goals, support healthy habits, and marry daily physiodata with both quarterly blood biomarker testing and DNA test results.

"At ŌURA, we believe that the path to a thriving society starts with each individual's own wellness journey," said Geoff Wylde, General Manager of ŌURA for Business. "Oura Ring is uniquely equipped to provide continuous, individual biometric feedback in a seamless and non-invasive way. We're thrilled to partner with InsideTracker given our shared goal of providing personalized health data to help people live longer and healthier lives."

More information about the integration can be found here .

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 and created by experts in the fields of aging, genetics, and biometric data, InsideTracker provides a personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide, designed to help you live healthier longer.

By analyzing your body's biomarkers, InsideTracker provides an objective assessment of the current state of your well-being. Then, our A.I.-powered platform uses findings from thousands of scientific peer-reviewed publications and over ten billion biomarker data points to generate a custom set of actionable recommendations and insights.

Integrated within an intuitive mobile app, InsideTracker reveals your personalized path to improving your health and longevity from the inside out. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

About ŌURA

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring—the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, Oura membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/ .

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

