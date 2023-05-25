MADE IN AMERICA Seeks Philadelphia Artists to Design Festival's CAUSE VILLAGE Letters

Local Creatives to Be Chosen for Annual Honor

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MADE IN AMERICA, the ground-breaking JAY-Z curated two-day music festival, is looking to the Philadelphia community to help curate its iconic CAUSE VILLAGE art installation which will be returning to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Labor Day weekend.

Local artists and students are invited to submit uplifting, community-focused designs to be featured on the 20-foot-tall Cause Village letters showcased at the festival taking inspiration from a cause represented at Made In America's philanthropic footprint. With causes spanning education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, housing, hunger, homelessness, arts and culture, financial literacy, mental health, environmental sustainability, workforce development, social justice, and civil rights, Made In America hopes artists find a connection and feel empowered as they create their visions.

"Art holds power and at Made In America we pride ourselves on being more than the typical music festival but rather a cultural moment that celebrates and brings people together," said Dania Diaz, Managing Director, Team Roc. "We are excited to welcome new Philadelphia community members as this year's Cause Village letters creators and look forward to giving their designs a stage to shine."

In addition to the letters themselves, Made In America will showcase their work leading up to the festival weekend and host the artists at a designated booth within the Cause Village hub.

Those interested can submit their designs and find full guidelines here . The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

For the latest on the Made In America Festival visit www.madeinamericafest.com . Additional information and talent line up to be announced.

Media can apply for credentials and join the press list here: https://forms.gle/4sio1iviHfQzdTYw5 .

