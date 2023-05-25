Barilla Appoints Melissa Tendick to President, Region Americas, Barilla Group

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, today announces that Jean-Pierre Comte, President, Region Americas, will be stepping down from his role after 13 years of distinct service in the company. Melissa Tendick, Vice President, Marketing, Barilla Americas, will assume the role of President Region Americas, beginning June 1, 2023.

Melissa Tendick, incoming President at Barilla Group, Region Americas (PRNewswire)

Tendick brings with her 20 years of experience at Barilla and will be responsible for growing Barilla's presence in the Americas by providing strong category and marketing expertise, strategic vision, and leadership to the company.

"I'm extremely delighted to enter into my new role at Barilla," said Melissa Tendick, incoming President Region Americas. "It's an honor to lead our employees across the Americas and to partner with our Global Leadership Team, led by Gianluca Di Tondo (Barilla Group Chief Executive Officer) to give the world delicious, high-quality products that have the power to bring people together around the table. Today more than ever, I am inspired by Jean-Pierre's efforts over the last 10 years and am committed to continuing his unprecedented impact on this company."

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Tendick began her career at Barilla in 2003 and joined the Marketing team in 2005. During her tenure, she led the U.S. Dry Pasta business to the highest value market shares and established a solid foundation for Barilla's business in the United States. Tendick has also been a long-standing internal champion of diversity and inclusion and serves as one of the Executive Sponsors for Barilla's Employee Resource Group on Diversity & Inclusion.

"Leading Barilla in the Americas for the past decade has been a true honor," said Jean-Pierre Comte, outgoing President Region Americas. "Throughout my time with Barilla, Melissa has been a trusted advisor and has demonstrated proven success across the markets. I am confident that she will continue to lead with the same level of commitment and passion I've seen from her throughout my tenure. I trust that under her direction Barilla will continue to thrive, staying true to its family-owned roots and Italian heritage, delighting the consumers we serve while delivering profitable growth for our retail partners and the company in the region."

For further information contact:

Barilla US

Brooke Kovanda – Brooke.Kovanda@barilla.com

Edelman

Will Bartholomew – Will.Bartholomew@edelman.com

Barilla Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barilla America Inc.