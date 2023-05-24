Birthday Club
VNET Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We were pleased to kick off 2023 with a solid first quarter, thanks to our effective dual-core growth strategy and competitive service offerings," said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "We consistently made headway across both our wholesale and retail businesses, as our wholesale business continued to gain traction among leading internet players while our retail business steadily expanded with a diverse customer base. Notably, we are smoothly progressing with the bid we won in the first quarter to deliver a total capacity of over 100MW in multiple phases to a new customer, one of China's internet giants. Moving forward, we will deepen our commitment to offering high-quality and reliable services, facilitating digital transformations across verticals as China's digital economy further develops."

Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "During the first quarter, amid China's steady post-pandemic recovery, we delivered revenue of RMB1.81 billion, representing an increase of 9.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our expectations, growing by 9.9% year-over-year to RMB556.2 million. We also maintained a healthy operating cash flow of RMB455.0 million. With robust digital demand persisting for the foreseeable future, we remain dedicated to our dual-core growth strategy and further exploring valuable opportunities that enhance our suite of offerings and strengthen our presence in the IDC service market. We believe our core competitiveness and solid fundamentals form a strong foundation that will enable us to deliver long-term, sustainable value to all our stakeholders."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 9.7% to RMB1.81 billion (US$262.9 million) from RMB1.65 billion in the same period of 2022.
  • Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 10.1% to RMB754.3 million (US$109.8 million) from RMB684.8 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 41.8%, compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 9.9% to RMB556.2 million (US$81.0 million) from RMB506.2 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was both 30.8%.

First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

  • Total cabinets under management were 87,310 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 87,322 as of December 31, 2022 and 78,964 as of March 31, 2022.
  • Cabinets utilized by customers increased by 1,300 in the first quarter of 2023 to reach 49,316 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 48,016 as of December 31, 2022 and 43,032 as of March 31, 2022.
  • Overall utilization rate of cabinets[1] was 56.5% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 55.0% as of December 31, 2022 and 54.5% as of March 31, 2022.
  • Retail IDC MRR[2] per cabinet increased to RMB9,486 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB9,371 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB9,236 in the first quarter of 2022.

[1] The overall utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of customer-utilized cabinets by the total cabinets under management at the end of the period. 

[2] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB1.81 billion (US$262.9 million), representing an increase of 9.7% from RMB1.65 billion in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by the continued growth of our IDC business as well as our cloud and VPN services.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB352.4 million (US$51.3 million), compared with RMB355.5 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 19.5%, compared to 21.6% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB754.3 million (US$109.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB684.8 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 41.8%, compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB237.1 million (US$34.5 million), compared to RMB259.5 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were 13.1%, compared to 15.8% in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB65.8 million (US$9.6 million), compared to RMB74.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB79.8 million (US$11.6 million), compared to RMB72.6 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB127.4 million (US$18.6 million), compared to RMB154.2 million in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, were RMB228.8 million (US$33.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB200.8 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were 12.7%, compared to 12.2% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB556.2 million (US$81.0 million), representing an increase of 9.9% from RMB506.2 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was both 30.8%.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS: Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB82.3 million (US$12.0 million), compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB90.7 million in the same period of 2022.

EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB0.09 (US$0.01) and RMB0.07 (US$0.01), respectively, which represented the equivalent of RMB0.54 (US$0.06) and RMB0.42 (US$0.06) per American depositary share ("ADS"), respectively. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

As of March 31, 2023, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB3.24 billion (US$472.2 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the first quarter of 2023, was RMB455.0 million (US$66.3 million), compared to RMB482.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net revenues for the full year of 2023 to be in the range of RMB7,600 million to RMB7,900 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 7.6% to 11.8%, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB2,025 million to RMB2,125 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 8.1% to 13.5%. The above outlook remains unchanged from the previously provided estimates.

The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, and is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Event Title: VNET First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call 
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2b1a455a2d1c4052884fb097d6b93441

Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers by location, a personal PIN and an email with further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: ir@vnet.com

 VNET GROUP, INC. 

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) 


 As of 


 As of  

December 31, 2022


March 31, 2023


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 


 (Audited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 

 Assets 






 Current assets: 






 Cash and cash equivalents 

2,661,321


2,916,329


424,650

 Restricted cash 

327,673


325,631


47,416

 Accounts and notes receivable, net 

1,763,693


2,020,435


294,198

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 

2,147,500


2,569,329


374,127

 Amounts due from related parties 

152,089


232,511


33,856

 Total current assets 

7,052,276


8,064,235


1,174,247







 Non-current assets: 






 Property and equipment, net 

11,964,498


12,134,146


1,766,868

 Intangible assets, net 

1,497,131


1,469,112


213,919

 Land use rights, net 

576,020


595,378


86,694

 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 

3,503,925


4,032,533


587,182

 Goodwill 

1,364,191


1,364,191


198,642

 Restricted cash 

500


882


128

 Deferred tax assets, net 

196,098


204,392


29,762

 Long-term investments, net 

242,194


242,020


35,241

 Other non-current assets 

551,572


561,218


81,720

 Total non-current assets 

19,896,129


20,603,872


3,000,156

 Total assets 

26,948,405


28,668,107


4,174,403







 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 






 Current liabilities: 






 Accounts and notes payable 

713,628


710,251


103,421

 Accrued expenses and other payables 

2,410,479


2,382,095


346,860

 Advances from customers 

1,157,963


1,563,908


227,723

 Deferred revenue 

95,078


119,217


17,359

 Income taxes payable 

42,017


30,332


4,417

 Amounts due to related parties 

6,928


3,657


533

 Current portion of long-term borrowings 

484,020


509,624


74,207

 Current portion of finance lease liabilities  

206,260


184,336


26,841

 Current portion of deferred government grants 

3,646


3,646


531

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities  

674,288


714,675


104,065

 Convertible promissory notes 

537,778


4,578,083


666,621

 Total current liabilities 

6,332,085


10,799,824


1,572,578







 Non-current liabilities: 






 Long-term borrowings 

3,049,856


3,632,968


529,001

 Convertible promissory notes 

5,859,259


1,717,030


250,019

 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities  

1,047,640


1,103,454


160,675

 Unrecognized tax benefits 

87,174


87,174


12,694

 Deferred tax liabilities 

682,580


689,095


100,340

 Deferred government grants 

2,672


82,529


12,017

 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 

2,905,283


3,361,049


489,407

 Total non-current liabilities 

13,634,464


10,673,299


1,554,153







 Shareholders' equity 






 Ordinary shares  

60


60


9

 Additional paid-in capital 

15,239,926


15,285,161


2,225,692

 Accumulated other comprehensive income 

11,022


240


35

 Statutory reserves 

77,996


78,181


11,384

 Accumulated deficit 

(8,369,868)


(8,287,760)


(1,206,791)

 Treasury stock 

(349,523)


(349,523)


(50,894)

 Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 

6,609,613


6,726,359


979,435

 Noncontrolling interest 

372,243


468,625


68,237

 Total shareholders' equity 

6,981,856


7,194,984


1,047,672

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

26,948,405


28,668,107


4,174,403







 VNET GROUP, INC. 

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) 










 Three months ended  


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2023


 RMB 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 

 Net revenues 

1,645,486


1,880,673


1,805,782


262,942

 Cost of revenues 

(1,289,965)


(1,552,298)


(1,453,402)


(211,632)

 Gross profit 

355,521


328,375


352,380


51,310









 Operating income (expenses) 








 Operating income 

39,697


12,965


33,379


4,860

 Sales and marketing expenses 

(74,941)


(76,363)


(65,776)


(9,576)

 Research and development expenses 

(72,615)


(84,137)


(79,750)


(11,612)

 General and administrative expenses 

(154,237)


(156,228)


(127,447)


(18,558)

 Reversal (allowance) for doubtful debt 

2,633


(41,983)


2,449


357

 Total operating expenses 

(259,463)


(345,746)


(237,145)


(34,529)









 Operating profit (loss) 

96,058


(17,371)


115,235


16,781

 Interest income 

4,549


8,756


5,681


827

 Interest expense 

(53,119)


(72,923)


(69,786)


(10,162)

 Other income 

5,391


6,872


1,164


169

 Other expenses 

(352)


(22,380)


(3,592)


(523)

 Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes 

60,278


(48,510)


21,298


3,101

 Foreign exchange gain  

24,749


89,048


78,633


11,450

 Income (loss) before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity method investments 

137,554


(56,508)


148,633


21,643

 Income tax expenses 

(46,700)


(101)


(44,886)


(6,536)

 Gain (loss) from equity method investments 

2,047


(828)


(174)


(25)

 Net income (loss) 

92,901


(57,437)


103,573


15,082

 Net profit attributable to noncontrolling interest 

(2,195)


(6,807)


(21,280)


(3,099)

 Net income (loss) attributable to the VNET Group, Inc. 

90,706


(64,244)


82,293


11,983









 Earnings (loss) per share 








 Basic 

0.10


(0.07)


0.09


0.01

 Diluted 

0.03


(0.07)


0.07


0.01

 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share computation 








 Basic* 

885,771,728


888,327,554


888,383,240


888,383,240

 Diluted* 

938,146,240


888,327,554


1,056,829,494


1,056,829,494









 Earnings (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)








 Basic

0.60


(0.42)


0.54


0.06

 Diluted

0.18


(0.42)


0.42


0.06









 * Shares used in earnings (loss) per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method. 













 VNET GROUP, INC. 



 RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS  



 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) 

















 Three months ended  




March 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2023




 RMB 


 RMB 


 RMB 




 US$ 



 Gross profit 

355,521


328,375


352,380


51,310

 Plus: depreciation and amortization*  

327,393


409,825


401,877


58,518

 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 

1,860


1,893


-


-

 Adjusted cash gross profit 

684,774


740,093


754,257


109,828

 Adjusted cash gross margin 

41.6 %


39.4 %


41.8 %


41.8 %











 Operating expenses 

(259,463)


(345,746)


(237,145)


(34,529)

 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 

41,385


(9,684)


8,336


1,214

 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 

17,260


-


-


-

 Adjusted operating expenses 

(200,818)


(355,430)


(228,809)


(33,315)










 Operating profit (loss) 

96,058


(17,371)


115,235


16,781

 Plus: depreciation and amortization* 

349,609


449,469


432,629


62,996

 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 

43,245


(7,791)


8,336


1,214

 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 

17,260


-


-


-

 Adjusted EBITDA 

506,172


424,307


556,200


80,991

 Adjusted EBITDA margin 

30.8 %


22.6 %


30.8 %


30.8 %














 * Before the deduction of government grants for three months ended March 31, 2023.























 VNET GROUP, INC. 

 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) 










 Three months ended  


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2023


 RMB 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 

 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 








 Net income (loss) 

92,901


(57,437)


103,573


15,082

 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated from operating activities: 







     Depreciation and amortization 

349,609


449,469


431,654


62,854

     Share-based compensation expenses 

43,245


(7,791)


8,336


1,214

     Others 

39,992


131,774


62,631


9,120

 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 








     Accounts and notes receivable 

(197,962)


(109,803)


(254,293)


(37,028)

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets 

(115,458)


175,880


(378,933)


(55,177)

     Accounts and notes payable 

125,459


65,879


(3,377)


(492)

     Accrued expenses and other payables 

101,002


(53,481)


192,063


27,966

     Deferred revenue 

82


(774)


24,139


3,515

     Advances from customers 

125,243


(46,355)


405,945


59,110

     Others 

(81,514)


(139,873)


(136,727)


(19,909)

 Net cash generated from operating activities 

482,599


407,488


455,011


66,255









 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 








 Purchases of property and equipment 

(1,005,736)


(898,459)


(608,717)


(88,636)

 Purchases of intangible assets 

(10,497)


(17,132)


(2,312)


(337)

 Payments for investments 

(14,487)


(209,998)


-


-

 Payments for other investing activities 

(2,038)


(207,794)


(90,489)


(13,176)

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(1,032,758)


(1,333,383)


(701,518)


(102,149)









 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 








 Proceeds from bank borrowings 

650,952


156,912


279,916


40,759

 Repayment of bank borrowings 

(65,570)


(56,390)


(73,070)


(10,640)

 Payments for finance lease 

(102,073)


63,068


(84,882)


(12,360)

 Proceed from issuance of convertible promissory notes 

1,592,627


-


-


-

 Proceeds from other financing activities  

137,968


9,500


395,096


57,530

 Net cash generated from financing activities 

2,213,904


173,090


517,060


75,289









 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  

(7,328)


(13,774)


(17,205)


(2,505)

 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

1,656,417


(766,579)


253,348


36,890

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 

1,708,473


3,756,073


2,989,494


435,304

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 

3,364,890


2,989,494


3,242,842


472,194









