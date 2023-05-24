SpartanNash Foundation to Host In-Store Fundraiser May 24 to June 4 to Support Military and Disaster Relief Heroes

Fundraiser spans Memorial Day; benefits Honor and Remember, Operation Homefront and Convoy of Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) will salute military and disaster relief heroes through its annual SpartanNash Foundation in-store fundraiser, running May 24 to June 4. As part of the Company's commitment to support heroes from the military and surrounding communities, this year's fundraiser will benefit Honor and Remember, Operation Homefront and Convoy of Hope.

As part of SpartanNash's commitment to support heroes from the military and surrounding communities, this year’s fundraiser will benefit Honor and Remember, Operation Homefront and Convoy of Hope. (PRNewswire)

Store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail stores including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and fuel centers during the fundraiser can choose to donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout or round up their total to the nearest dollar to support the Company's three partners. Online donations are also possible through Fast Lane. All funds raised during the fundraiser will be equally distributed among the three nonprofit organizations.

"Thanks to the generosity of our store guests and our Associates, we are honored to extend the spirit of Memorial Day to support our troops, Veterans, their families and those in need," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk, who also serves on the Board of Directors for Honor and Remember. "Our trio of partners make a difference for our heroes and their families every day, and we are incredibly proud to support and elevate their life-enhancing work."

Since 2015, SpartanNash and its communities have provided $2 million in donations to patriotic and hero partners through the SpartanNash Foundation. The recipient organizations benefiting from this fundraiser will provide invaluable support to people in need, including providing disaster response, honoring fallen service members and offering financial aid and support to military families.

"We cannot thank SpartanNash enough for their generosity and support of Honor and Remember over the past seven years. Their support is instrumental in recognizing our nation's fallen heroes and their family's enduring sacrifice," said Honor and Remember Founder George Lutz, who will spend time visiting store guests and Associates ahead of the fundraiser. "Because of their store guests' generosity, we have fulfilled countless flag requests for Gold Star Families. We look forward to continuing the patriotism, honor and remembrance tradition with SpartanNash."

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation and its impact, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpartanNash